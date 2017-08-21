Write a story
How JavaScript works: inside the V8 engine + 5 tips on how to write optimized code

Couple of weeks ago we started a series aimed at digging deeper into JavaScript and how it actually works: we thought that by knowing the…

Go to the profile of Alex Zlatkov
Alex Zlatkov

The History of Silicon Valley: Transistors, Stanford, and Venture Capital

Part 1 of a 3 part series on the circumstances that gave birth to the world’s current hub of innovation — Silicon Valley

Go to the profile of Playbook App
Playbook App

21 Things I Wish Someone Told Me as a Young Founder

While starting two companies, I’ve received a lot of advice. Now I work at a VC firm and I’m asked for guidance. Here are some tips.

Go to the profile of Founder Collective
Founder Collective

Soul Snatchers: How the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct, the Bronx DA’s Office, and the City of New York…

What I’m about to tell you is the most painful, traumatic, outrageous, outlandish, over-the-top story of government sanctioned police…

Go to the profile of Shaun King
Shaun King
The possibility, hope, and uncertainty of being a foster-to-adopt parent.

“You could have a kid who has issues even if they’re your biological kid. You still have to take them to therapy. Or you can have a kid…

Go to the profile of Mia Birdsong
Mia Birdsong
Chicken Mom and The Big Eddy

“The River can kill you in a thousand ways.” ~ Paul Serone, Anaconda

Go to the profile of Pam Grimes
Pam Grimes
How Do You Solve the Blank Page Problem?

Have you ever experienced what I call the blank page problem? When you start working on a project by opening a new document, then stare it…

Go to the profile of Rachel Thompson
Rachel Thompson
Life after Competitive Athletics

Transitioning from competitive sports to fitness for a well balanced lifestyle

Go to the profile of Brooke Meyer
Brooke Meyer
With alumni in the White House, Goldman sees an opening

Investment bank now targeting Volcker rule in DC lobbying after Obama-era battering

Go to the profile of The Financial Times
The Financial Times
Netanyahu is soft on anti-Semitism when it suits him

The Jewish state chooses its battles carefully

Go to the profile of The Economist
The Economist
Is Anybody Home at HUD?

A long-harbored conservative dream — the “dismantling of the administrative state” — is taking place under Secretary Ben Carson.

Go to the profile of New York Magazine
New York Magazine
From Kabul to Baghdad, My Bird’s-Eye

A five-nation tour offers a close look at the war on terror and disturbing context for Trump’s plans for Afghanistan

Go to the profile of The New York Times
The New York Times
This Is How Sexism Works in Silicon Valley

My lawsuit failed. Others won’t.

Go to the profile of New York Magazine
New York Magazine

House Painting: A Monograph

Color, texture, finish, and your very soul.

Go to the profile of J.P. Melkus
J.P. Melkus

Drawing The Eclipse

An afternoon when people of all races and ages gathered

Go to the profile of lizadonnelly
lizadonnelly

Thoughts on Confederate Statues from a Southern White Male

Growing up in the South, I was told (and unfortunately believed) a number of things about the Confederacy. Of course, I heard the common…

Go to the profile of Rhett McLaughlin
Rhett McLaughlin

The quantified self movement may sound the death knell for deep thinking

Creating the time and space for rich learning experiences

Go to the profile of Junaid Mubeen
Junaid Mubeen
Google’s balloon-powered High Speed internet now in Kenya

Introducing Google’s Project Loon

Go to the profile of Ngesa Marvin
Ngesa Marvin

We’re rewiring the Internet for freedom.

For the last two years, a team of engineers and researchers has quietly been working to develop new technology for Internet freedom. Today…

Go to the profile of David Robinson
David Robinson

It’s all going to be serverless — the question is “When?”

The preceding 10 years have taught us to embrace the elasticity and manageability of the cloud. Cloud sparked the intoxicatingly powerful…

Go to the profile of Jouni Heikniemi
Jouni Heikniemi

iPad vs Mac: Episode 7

by Jean-Louis Gassée

Go to the profile of Jean-Louis Gassée
Jean-Louis Gassée

How Self-Driving Cars Can Keep Their Paint Jobs Looking Brand New

I had an epiphany this morning as a large truck passed me on my bike. The truck flung a large rock in my direction — but it missed, and I…

Go to the profile of Sean Hobin
Sean Hobin
You Don’t Have to Be Prolific to Accomplish Your Blogging Dreams

You Are Not Defined by Your Productivity as a Writer

Go to the profile of Blake Powell
Blake Powell

Seven Habits That Are Killing Your Creative Growth

By: John P. Weiss

Go to the profile of John P. Weiss
John P. Weiss

What does your life look like upside down?

___________________________________

Go to the profile of Tina Seelig
Tina Seelig

Why Can’t I Write?

Stop being afraid and start trusting your hands?

Go to the profile of Robert Cormack
Robert Cormack

Ode To A Blank Page

A Love/Hate relationship with one of my oldest friends

Go to the profile of Simone Gobbo
Simone Gobbo
Ukraine: The Next Startup Nation

Ukrainians already put a stamp on Silicon Valley with outstanding companies like Whatsapp (Jan Koum), Paypal and Affirm (Max Levchin).

Go to the profile of Enis Hulli
Enis Hulli

Modeling Your Startup’s Future: Template for SaaS Startups

A lot of entrepreneurs/founders don’t start out as a ‘finance guy/gal’. Nevertheless as founders, the company’s financial future is in our…

Go to the profile of Mike Simmons
Mike Simmons

Dear Women Entrepreneurs, Let’s Retire #girlboss, Please.

Death of #girlboss, birth of #womanentrepreneur

Go to the profile of Anna Sabino
Anna Sabino

Startup Cheat-Sheet: How to Close Your First Investor

So, you need money.

Go to the profile of Tyler Tate
Tyler Tate

HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ and Stereotyping

A Diversity Check on HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley,’ in Data

Go to the profile of Mediaversity Reviews
Mediaversity Reviews
Why I’m done nail-biting about cultural appropriation

Peace out and go home, Internet outrage party. You’re drunk, and I’ve got a house to clean.

Go to the profile of marjorie steele
marjorie steele

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season in Review

All of Nexflix’s Marvel shows have been building to Marvel’s The Defenders when all of the “street level heroes” will join up and fight a…

Go to the profile of Eric Carpenter
Eric Carpenter

Monica Lewinsky, reimagined

BOOK REVIEW | ‘Young Jane Young’ is a redemptive novel inspired by the Lewinsky ordeal

Go to the profile of The Lily News
The Lily News

Survivor’s Version of Therapy

Dr. Jeff Probst is in session

Go to the profile of Ianic Roy Richard
Ianic Roy Richard
3 Lies We Tell Ourselves About Life, Happiness and Success

Life is a constant game of playing hide and seek with the truth.

Go to the profile of Ayodeji Awosika
Ayodeji Awosika

Rejection Sucks. So What Can We Do About It?

I finished the presentation and looked around at the sea of faces. Some were slowly nodding. Others were still weighing the proposal.

Go to the profile of Jake Wilder
Jake Wilder

Why Your Life Scares The Shit Out of You

Living is a risk. Do you take it or leave it?

Go to the profile of Shortia December
Shortia December

‘Knocked Up’?! How I embraced a non-linear life…

“I’m hoping this is a false alarm.” I texted the positive test results to my cousin.

Go to the profile of Heidi K. Isern
Heidi K. Isern

4 Ways to Transform Failure into Your Greatest Advantage

It’s time we rethink what ‘failure’ means.

Go to the profile of Melissa Chu
Melissa Chu
With alumni in the White House, Goldman sees an opening

Investment bank now targeting Volcker rule in DC lobbying after Obama-era battering

Go to the profile of The Financial Times
The Financial Times
With every sneer, liberals just make Trump stronger

Critics seem obsessed with attacking the president. They would better off reaching out to his supporters

Go to the profile of The Guardian
The Guardian

It’s The End Of The Presidency As We Know It, And I Feel Fine

There are actually worse scenarios for conservatives in a Trumpian America

Go to the profile of Ryan Huber
Ryan Huber

A Step In The Right Direction In Afghanistan

I commend President Trump for taking a big step in the right direction with the new strategy for Afghanistan. The unfortunate truth is that…

Go to the profile of John McCain
John McCain
The Week When President Trump Resigned

This presidency isn’t just broken. It’s vacant.

Go to the profile of The New York Times
The New York Times