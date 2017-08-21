Homepage
Technology
Creativity
Entrepreneurship
Culture
Self
Politics
How JavaScript works: inside the V8 engine + 5 tips on how to write optimized code
Couple of weeks ago we started a series aimed at digging deeper into JavaScript and how it actually works: we thought that by knowing the…
Alex Zlatkov
Aug 21
The History of Silicon Valley: Transistors, Stanford, and Venture Capital
Part 1 of a 3 part series on the circumstances that gave birth to the world’s current hub of innovation — Silicon Valley
Playbook App
Aug 18
21 Things I Wish Someone Told Me as a Young Founder
While starting two companies, I’ve received a lot of advice. Now I work at a VC firm and I’m asked for guidance. Here are some tips.
Founder Collective
Aug 21
Soul Snatchers: How the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct, the Bronx DA’s Office, and the City of New York…
What I’m about to tell you is the most painful, traumatic, outrageous, outlandish, over-the-top story of government sanctioned police…
Shaun King
Aug 21
The possibility, hope, and uncertainty of being a foster-to-adopt parent.
“You could have a kid who has issues even if they’re your biological kid. You still have to take them to therapy. Or you can have a kid…
Mia Birdsong
Jul 31
Chicken Mom and The Big Eddy
“The River can kill you in a thousand ways.” ~ Paul Serone, Anaconda
Pam Grimes
Aug 13
How Do You Solve the Blank Page Problem?
Have you ever experienced what I call the blank page problem? When you start working on a project by opening a new document, then stare it…
Rachel Thompson
Aug 8
Life after Competitive Athletics
Transitioning from competitive sports to fitness for a well balanced lifestyle
Brooke Meyer
Aug 1
With alumni in the White House, Goldman sees an opening
Investment bank now targeting Volcker rule in DC lobbying after Obama-era battering
The Financial Times
Aug 22
Netanyahu is soft on anti-Semitism when it suits him
The Jewish state chooses its battles carefully
The Economist
Aug 22
Is Anybody Home at HUD?
A long-harbored conservative dream — the “dismantling of the administrative state” — is taking place under Secretary Ben Carson.
New York Magazine
Aug 22
From Kabul to Baghdad, My Bird’s-Eye
A five-nation tour offers a close look at the war on terror and disturbing context for Trump’s plans for Afghanistan
The New York Times
Aug 22
This Is How Sexism Works in Silicon Valley
My lawsuit failed. Others won’t.
New York Magazine
Aug 21
House Painting: A Monograph
Color, texture, finish, and your very soul.
J.P. Melkus
Aug 20
Drawing The Eclipse
An afternoon when people of all races and ages gathered
lizadonnelly
Aug 21
Thoughts on Confederate Statues from a Southern White Male
Growing up in the South, I was told (and unfortunately believed) a number of things about the Confederacy. Of course, I heard the common…
Rhett McLaughlin
Aug 17
The quantified self movement may sound the death knell for deep thinking
Creating the time and space for rich learning experiences
Junaid Mubeen
Aug 20
Google’s balloon-powered High Speed internet now in Kenya
Introducing Google’s Project Loon
Ngesa Marvin
Aug 20
We’re rewiring the Internet for freedom.
For the last two years, a team of engineers and researchers has quietly been working to develop new technology for Internet freedom. Today…
David Robinson
Aug 14
It’s all going to be serverless — the question is “When?”
The preceding 10 years have taught us to embrace the elasticity and manageability of the cloud. Cloud sparked the intoxicatingly powerful…
Jouni Heikniemi
Aug 21
iPad vs Mac: Episode 7
by Jean-Louis Gassée
Jean-Louis Gassée
Aug 20
How Self-Driving Cars Can Keep Their Paint Jobs Looking Brand New
I had an epiphany this morning as a large truck passed me on my bike. The truck flung a large rock in my direction — but it missed, and I…
Sean Hobin
Aug 15
You Don’t Have to Be Prolific to Accomplish Your Blogging Dreams
You Are Not Defined by Your Productivity as a Writer
Blake Powell
Aug 18
Seven Habits That Are Killing Your Creative Growth
By: John P. Weiss
John P. Weiss
Aug 9
What does your life look like upside down?
___________________________________
Tina Seelig
Aug 3
Why Can’t I Write?
Stop being afraid and start trusting your hands?
Robert Cormack
Aug 12
Ode To A Blank Page
A Love/Hate relationship with one of my oldest friends
Simone Gobbo
Aug 21
Ukraine: The Next Startup Nation
Ukrainians already put a stamp on Silicon Valley with outstanding companies like Whatsapp (Jan Koum), Paypal and Affirm (Max Levchin).
Enis Hulli
Aug 22
Modeling Your Startup’s Future: Template for SaaS Startups
A lot of entrepreneurs/founders don’t start out as a ‘finance guy/gal’. Nevertheless as founders, the company’s financial future is in our…
Mike Simmons
Aug 17
Dear Women Entrepreneurs, Let’s Retire #girlboss, Please.
Death of #girlboss, birth of #womanentrepreneur
Anna Sabino
Aug 21
Startup Cheat-Sheet: How to Close Your First Investor
So, you need money.
Tyler Tate
Aug 21
HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley’ and Stereotyping
A Diversity Check on HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley,’ in Data
Mediaversity Reviews
Aug 22
Why I’m done nail-biting about cultural appropriation
Peace out and go home, Internet outrage party. You’re drunk, and I’ve got a house to clean.
marjorie steele
Aug 4
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season in Review
All of Nexflix’s Marvel shows have been building to Marvel’s The Defenders when all of the “street level heroes” will join up and fight a…
Eric Carpenter
Aug 22
Monica Lewinsky, reimagined
BOOK REVIEW | ‘Young Jane Young’ is a redemptive novel inspired by the Lewinsky ordeal
The Lily News
Aug 19
Survivor’s Version of Therapy
Dr. Jeff Probst is in session
Ianic Roy Richard
Aug 17
3 Lies We Tell Ourselves About Life, Happiness and Success
Life is a constant game of playing hide and seek with the truth.
Ayodeji Awosika
Aug 9
Rejection Sucks. So What Can We Do About It?
I finished the presentation and looked around at the sea of faces. Some were slowly nodding. Others were still weighing the proposal.
Jake Wilder
Jul 27
Why Your Life Scares The Shit Out of You
Living is a risk. Do you take it or leave it?
Shortia December
Aug 7
‘Knocked Up’?! How I embraced a non-linear life…
“I’m hoping this is a false alarm.” I texted the positive test results to my cousin.
Heidi K. Isern
Aug 9
4 Ways to Transform Failure into Your Greatest Advantage
It’s time we rethink what ‘failure’ means.
Melissa Chu
Aug 8
With every sneer, liberals just make Trump stronger
Critics seem obsessed with attacking the president. They would better off reaching out to his supporters
The Guardian
Aug 21
It’s The End Of The Presidency As We Know It, And I Feel Fine
There are actually worse scenarios for conservatives in a Trumpian America
Ryan Huber
Aug 18
A Step In The Right Direction In Afghanistan
I commend President Trump for taking a big step in the right direction with the new strategy for Afghanistan. The unfortunate truth is that…
John McCain
Aug 21
The Week When President Trump Resigned
This presidency isn’t just broken. It’s vacant.
The New York Times
Aug 21