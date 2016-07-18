Free SMS Stock price alerts script with Twilio and Google Spreadsheets (no server needed)

Recently I invested some money in some $TWLO stocks and was looking for a simple way to receive sms alerts if it hit a defined low or high stock price. I didn’t find anything that was flexible enough for my needs. So I did it myself using a Twilio account and Google Spreadsheets. The whole process should not take you more than 10 minutes.

1. Create a trial account with Twilio and get an SMS enabled number

You’ll be using a Twilio trial account to send your alerts (or a normal account if you’re okay with spending a few dollars a month).

Sign up for a trial acount on https://www.twilio.com be careful to get an SMS-enabled phone number as your trial phone number. add your mobile phone number as a verified caller id by going here : https://www.twilio.com/console/phone-numbers/verified Once you’ve set your trial account up you’ll need to note down these 3 parameters. Go to https://www.twilio.com/console and find your :

Account SID : ACfwhejh4534weew2434234542xxxxxxxx

AUTH token : 74298734hkhjfiu3uo2j3xxxxxxxx

Your SMS enabled phone number : https://www.twilio.com/console/phone-numbers/incoming (if you don’t see anything on this page you will need to get a free sms enabled phone number : note that trial accounts do have a usage limit)

2. Set up the Google Spreadsheet

The first thing you will need to do is to copy this Google Spreadsheet template

Then you’ll need to edit the symbol column with all the stocks you want to track. The Price column uses the GOOGLEFINANCE function to get the realtime market price quote (can be delayed by up to 20 minutes). If you add more rows to the file you might need to apply the formula to your new rows( Click and drag that handle, dragging down the column )

Next step is to define your low and high limits for each stock, this goes without explanation. The last column lets you stop sms alerts for any symbols defined just put 1 instead of 0 to block the sms alert for a row.

3. Add and modify the script

The next and last step is to add a Google apps script. Basically this will just be a copy paste edit.

In your Spreadsheet click Tools and select Script editor :

This will open a new tab with the script editor :

Delete anything you find in there and copy paste this script :

https://gist.github.com/vhsu/a8dfb1564045afb389620018b9c67951

Once you‘ve copied the script you’ll need to modify some parameters ACCOUNT_SID , AUTH_TOKEN, twilioNumber and receivingNumber, these parameters are then ones you should have saved in step one.

There is one more parameter you can define called limitpercentchange this parameter is used to set a new limit variable every time a limit is reached by default it is set to 2 percent, which means that every time a high or a low is reached the new high or low will be 2% away from the realtime price.

4. Set a Trigger

The last step is to set a trigger for your script to do this simply click on the clock symbol and set a trigger to trigger the script. 5 or ten minutes seems a reasonable delay.

5. Conclusion and final thoughts

You're all set, now you will receive an sms every time a stock you follow hits a defined low or high and I also hope you'll grasp the potential Twilio api offers. If you understand javascript code it won't be difficult for you to add other sms alerts, the Googlefinance function can fetch many other metrics and you can easily add some extra columns in Google Spreadsheets with custom data.

