Casey, like Jeter, had his day with Yankees

The Yankees are officially retiring Derek Jeter’s famous №2 on Sunday at the current Yankee Stadium, putting a neat punctuation mark on one of the greatest eras in club history.

Jeter will join his teammates Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte, Paul O’Neil, Tino Martinez and their manager Joe Torre with plaques in Monument Park.

It’s a tribute to an era from 1996–2001 when that group mastered a difficult three-tiered playoff system to win the World Series four times in six years. Those Yanks could have made it a fifth if Rivera had saved Game 7 of the 2001 World Series against the D-backs at what is now called Chase Field.

The Core Four of Jeter, Mo, Pettitte and Posada won again in 2009 under current manager Joe Girardi.

But long before Jeter, there was Casey and Yogi, particularly Casey Stengel as is well-documented by Marty Appel in his entertaining new labor-of-love book about the life and times of the “Old Professor.”

The late 1940s into the 1960s was everything Yankees, and everything Dodgers and Giants for that matter, even after the two National League clubs fled New York for the west coast in time for the 1958 season.

From 1949–66, either the Yankees, Dodgers and Giants (or two of the three) were in the World Series every season. Under Stengel as their manager from 1949–60, the Yankees won the World Series seven times and the AL pennant 10 times. That run included a record five World Series wins in a row from 1949–53.

The three World Series losses came in Game 7s to Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh, providing three of the greatest moments in history for all those franchises.

Bill Mazeroski’s homer for the Pirates — the only walk-off Game 7 homer in baseball history — had barely stopped rolling toward the University of Pittsburgh campus outside the left-field wall of old Forbes Field when Stengel was summarily fired. He was replaced by Ralph Houk, who continued the winning for four more seasons.

Stengel had just turned 70 and then owners Del Webb and Dan Topping told him that they had secretly instituted an organizational policy that no one past that age could work for the Yankees, Appel reports.

“I’ll never make the mistake of turning 70 again,” Casey famously said at the time.

Not only did they let Casey go, but he was purged from the organization. He resurfaced as manager of the expansion Mets in 1962 and lived the rest of his life as an ambassador for that club.

Stengel died at 85 in 1975 a Met, not a Yankee, a major miscalculation for the hallowed pinstripes.

“I’ve come to conclude that the №1 reason for the whole thing was that they didn’t want to lose Houk,” Appel said in a phone interview. “And as insignificant as that may seem today, Houk was seen by everyone as the manager in waiting and a really brilliant baseball mind. I don’t understand why they didn’t create a position for him, either. I suppose they thought a clean break was the best thing to do.”

Casey had a wit and wisdom beyond Yogi Berra, the catcher he helped mentor along with Yankee backstop Bill Dickey, one of his coaches. All three are also honored in Monument Park and enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Berra was bestowed with many Yogi-isms, once saying, “I never said half the things I said.”

Casey was well-aware of everything he said and wound his thoughts sometimes into incoherent and comic patterns that kept the press and many of his players guessing.

After the Giants and Dodgers left New York, Stengel and Mickey Mantle were called to testify in front of a U.S. Senate subcommittee investigating Major League Baseball’s anti-trust exemption. Stengel spoke off-the-cuff for an hour both mesmerizing and confusing the lawmakers.

When the Mick took the stand, he told the group: “My views are about the same as Casey’s.”

To this, Kentucky Senator and subcommittee chairman Estes Kefauver responded: “If you could define what these views were, it would be a service to this committee.”

Yogi and Casey had a lot in common. Both were big winners with the Yankees, later managed the Mets, and had major falling outs with the Bronx Bombers. Houk lasted three years as Yanks manager and became GM, hiring Berra to manage in 1964. Again, the Yanks went to the seventh game of the World Series and lost at St. Louis to the Cardinals. Berra was then fired. He was fired again in the same position by George Steinbrenner early in the 1985 season and refused to return to the Stadium.

Stengel declined until 1970 to walk among the deep shadows. of the original Yankee Stadium, where the monuments were in play in dead center field some 460-feet away from home plate. In 1976, the year after he died and the renovated ballpark re-opened, a plaque was placed in Monument Park in his honor.

Stengel, also a popular plyer, had two managerial careers. He was a huge success with the Yankees and well-under .500 for the Mets, the Dodgers in Brooklyn and the Braves in Boston. He played under John McGraw with the New York Giants, Wilbert “Uncle Robbie” Robinson in Brooklyn and managed some of the game’s greatest players.

“I’m the only guy to play for Casey Stengel before and after he was a genius,” quipped Warren Spahn, who pitched for him in Boston and the Mets, and with his 363 wins, has the most of any left-hander in history.

Berra returned to the fold after Yankees radio analyst. Suzyn Waldman brokered a meeting with Steinbrenner where the Boss apologized. Berra died in 2015. He was a coach and presence on the team until Jeter retired at the end of the 2014 season.

The fact Berra’s Yankees won the pennant and went directly to the World Series was always a source of good-natured ribbing between the two Yankees legends.

“Yogi loved to tease me,” Jeter wrote in The Players’ Tribune just after Berra’s death. “We were always going back and forth with jabs. One time I pointed out that even though he won 10 championships, only five were valid because in those days there were no playoffs.

“He was lying down on the training table with a heat pack on his lower back.

“’If you’re having trouble with math,’” Yogi responded without looking up, ‘you can come over to my house and count the rings yourself.’”

The Captain can count them again when he returns to the new Yankee Stadium on Sunday. For a highly entertaining look at Casey’s life, read Marty’s book.

