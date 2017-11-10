October Announcement: Alex Bregman Says Hello

(picture courtesy of chron.com)

It’s not often that a former number two overall pick and consummate top prospect flies under the radar, but in an infield that contains wunderkind Carlos Correa and likely American League MVP Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman has seemingly done just that. Bregman has played parts of two seasons with the Houston Astros, and he has quietly displayed the tools and abilities that made him consensus top-five prospect heading into the 2015 MLB Draft. That all changed in the 2017 postseason, however, as national baseball fans were introduced to Bregman’s abilities on baseball’s biggest stage.

POLISHED PREP PROSPECT

(picture courtesy of mlb.com)

Before his time with the Astros, Bregman compiled an incredible prep pedigree, both in high school and in college. In his storied high school career, Bregman became the first high school player to win the USA Baseball Richard W. “Dick” Case player of the year after his performance led the 16-U U.S. National Team to a gold medal at the 2010 COPABE Pan American Baseball Championships in Mexico. Bregman’s performance for Team USA would run concurrent with his domination at Albuquerque (N.M.) Academy, as Bregman’s resume’ would align himself with other top draft prospects. His goals of being a first-round pick would be derailed, however, as Bregman suffered a hand injury his senior year that would raise questions about his first-round status. He would drop out of the first round, and signability concerns would lead to him dropping to the 29th round, as Bregman made it clear he was willing to gamble on himself and enter into college before being picked again.

Bregman would take his talents to LSU, and he would immediately show that his first-round ambitions were certainly warranted, as he dominated the SEC upon setting foot in Baton Rouge. As a freshman, Bregman batted .369/.417/.546 on his way to being named first-team SEC, a first-team All American by Baseball America, and winning the Brooks Wallace Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best collegiate shortstop. Bregman would have continued success as a sophomore, but Bregman’s junior season would be the one to re-certify him as a top-tier MLB Draft prospect. As a junior, Bregman would hit .312/.406/.534 on his way to once again becoming a first-team All American according to Baseball America. As he became a draft-eligible prospect once again, Bregman went into the 2015 MLB Draft as the 5th-ranked prospect by Baseball America.

HOUSTON’S HOT CORNER

(picture courtesy of si.com)

In order for Alex Bregman to land in Houston, it took both a little bit of misfortune and a little bit of good fortune for the pairing to happen. Going into the 2014 MLB Draft, the Astros held the top pick in the draft, and Houston would use that pick on high school lefty pitcher Brady Aiken. Drafting and signing him would be two different stories, however, as questions about Aiken’s medicals would lead to the Astros low-balling their offer to Aiken and his representatives, and the two sides would be unable to reach on an agreement before the signing deadline. Per MLB rules, due to the fact that they were unable to agree with the top pick of the 2014 draft, the Astros were then awarded the second pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Houston would use that second pick on Bregman, as in an unprecedented fashion, three shortstops would lead the MLB Draft (Dansby Swanson, Bregman, Brendan Rodgers). Bregman would step right into the Astros’ minor league affiliates and begin his ascent toward Houston, as he posted a .751 OPS between the Astros’ Low-A and High-A affiliates in 2015. In 2016, Bregman would fly through the upper minors, as he posted a .986 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A. He would make his debut with Houston on July 25, 2016, just barely a year removed from being the second overall pick of the draft.

Bregman’s debut season would not happen at his familiar position of shortstop, however, as Houston already featured young stalwart Carlos Correa. Bregman would instead make the transition to third base, in a similar fashion to the Orioles’ Manny Machado. During his 2016 debut, Bregman would post a 116 OPS+ (league average is 100) on his way to a 1.8 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in just 217 plate appearances, establishing himself as a linchpin at the hot corner for Houston for years to come.

ONE YEAR, TWO TITLES

(picture courtesy of baseballamerica.com)

Alex Bregman began his 2017 baseball season in a familiar fashion: representing his country in an international tournament. Following appearances for Team USA in both high school and college, Bregman was a part of the 2017 U.S. World Baseball Classic team, which won the tournament featuring a plethora of Major League talent representing 16 different countries for the first time. Despite being part of a successful team in the WBC, Bregman would start slow for the Astros in 2017, posting just a .651 OPS over his first 106 plate appearances.

After a slow start, Bregman would begin to display the hitting talents that made him the second pick in the MLB Draft. From May 3rd to the end of the season, Bregman clubbed 19 homers and posted an .861 OPS. By the end of the season, Bregman posted an OPS+ of 129, which was the best mark for Houston batter in his age-23 season or younger since Jeff Bagwell in 1991. His OPS+ was also the second-best among third basemen in Astros’ history, trailing only Morgan Ensberg’s mark of 144 in 2005.

Despite his prodigious offensive exploits in the regular season, hardly anyone was talking about Bregman, which is understandable, considering the season that his teammate Jose Altuve had. He would make a loud entrance into his postseason baptism, however, as he hit a homerun off of dominant lefty Chris Sale of Boston in his first postseason at bat. The Astros would go on to beat the Red Sox in 4 games, with Bregman taking Sale deep once again in Game 4. Bregman would have a tough series against the Yankees in the ALCS, hitting just .167, but Houston would find a way to pull the series out in 7 games.

Bregman wouldn’t waste much time showing his meddle on baseball’s biggest stage in the World Series, as he hit a homerun off of the legendary Clayton Kershaw in Game 1. The Dodgers would win that game, but that would not cool off Bregman. He would go on to drive in a run in the first five games of the series, tying a mark only achieved previously by Amos Otis in 1980. A couple of those RBI stand out, as Bregman hit a homer off of lights-out closer Kenley Jansen in a Game 4 loss, and his RBI single would end the all-time classic Game 5 in walkoff fashion.

From afar, Bregman’s 2017 season begins to look more and more impressive. His regular season invoked a “best since Jeff Bagwell” statistical comparison, while in the postseason, he hit homeruns off of Chris Sale, Clayton Kershaw, and Kenley Jansen in the same postseason. While the Astros’ luck appears to heavily rely on the talents of Correa and Altuve, one thing is clear: Alex Bregman is for real.

(statistics courtesy of baseball-reference.com)