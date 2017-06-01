180 US Climate Mayors commit to adopt, honor and uphold Paris Climate Agreement goals

STATEMENT FROM THE CLIMATE MAYORS IN RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP’S WITHDRAWAL FROM THE PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT

Thursday, June 1st 2017

The President’s denial of global warming is getting a cold reception from America’s cities.

As 180 US Mayors representing 51 million Americans, we will adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement. We will intensify efforts to meet each of our cities’ current climate goals, push for new action to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, and work together to create a 21st century clean energy economy.

We will continue to lead. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice. And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks.

The world cannot wait — and neither will we.

Signed,

Mayor Eric Garcetti

City of Los Angeles, CA

Mayor Martin J Walsh

City of Boston, MA

Mayor Bill de Blasio

New York City, NY

Mayor Sylvester Turner

City of Houston, TX

Mayor Madeline Rogero

City of Knoxville, TN

Mayor Rahm Emanuel

City of Chicago, IL

Mayor Ed Murray

City of Seattle, WA

Mayor Jim Kenney

City of Philadelphia, PA

Mayor Kasim Reed

City of Atlanta, GA

Mayor Lioneld Jordan

City of Fayetteville, AR

Mayor Trish Herrera Spencer

City of Alameda, CA

Mayor Kathy Sheehan

City of Albany, NY

Mayor Allison Silberberg

City of Alexandria, VA

Mayor Jeanne Sorg

City of Ambler, PA

Mayor Ethan Berkowitz

City of Anchorage, AK

Mayor Terence Roberts

City of Anderson, SC

Mayor Christopher Taylor

City of Ann Arbor, MI

Mayor Van W Johnson

City of Apalachicola, FL

Mayor Susan Ornelas

City of Arcata, CA

Mayor Esther Manheimer

City of Asheville, NC

Mayor Steve Skadron

City of Aspen, CO

Mayor Steve Adler

City of Austin, TX

Mayor Gordon Ringberg

City of Bayfield, WI

Mayor Jesse Arreguin

City of Berkeley, CA

Mayor William Bell

City of Birmingham, AL

Mayor Ron Rordam

City of Blacksburg, VA

Mayor John Hamilton

City of Bloomington, IN

Mayor Dave Bieter

City of Boise, ID

Mayor Suzanne Jones

City of Boulder, CO

Mayor Carson Taylor

City of Bozeman, MT

Mayor Eric Mamula

Town of Breckenridge, CO

Mayor Lori S. Liu

City of Brisbane, CA

Mayor Brenda Hess

City of Buchanan, MI

Mayor Byron W Brown

City of Buffalo, NY

Mayor Miro Weinberger

City of Burlington, VT

Mayor E Denise Simmons

City of Cambridge, MA

Mayor Lydia Lavelle

City of Carrboro, NC

Mayor Pam Hemminger

City of Chapel Hill, NC

Mayor John J Tecklenburg

City of Charleston, SC

Mayor Jennifer Roberts

City of Charlotte, NC

Mayor Andy Berke

City of Chattanooga, TN

Mayor Mary Casillas Salas

City of Chula Vista, CA

Mayor Brian Treece

City of Columbia, MO

Mayor Stephen K Benjamin

City of Columbia, SC

Mayor Brian Tobin

City of Cortland, NY

Mayor Biff Traber

City of Corvallis, OR

Mayor Jeffrey Cooper

Culver City, CA

Mayor Mike Rawlings

City of Dallas, TX

Mayor Robb Davis

City of Davis, CA

Mayor Cary Glickstein

City of Delray Beach, FL

Mayor Michael Hancock

City of Denver, CO

Mayor Frank Cownie

City of Des Moines, IA

Mayor Josh Maxwell

City of Downingtown, PA

Mayor Roy D Buol

City of Dubuque, IA

Mayor William V Bell

City of Durham, NC

Mayor David Kaptain

City of Elgin, IL

Mayor Lucy Vinis

City of Eugene, OR

Mayor Stephen H Hagerty

City of Evanston, IL

Mayor Coral J Evans

City of Flagstaff, AZ

Mayor Jack Seiler

City of Fort Lauderdale, FL

Mayor Tom Henry

City of Fort Wayne, IN

Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson

City of Gary, IN

Mayor Rosalyn Bliss

City of Grand Rapids, MI

Mayor Nancy Vaughan

City of Greensboro, NC

Mayor Joy Cooper

City of Hallandale Beach, FL

Mayor Luke Bronin

City of Hartford, CT

Mayor Peter Swiderski

City of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY

Mayor Nancy R. Rotering

City of Highland Park, IL

Mayor Gayle Brill Mittler

City of Highland Park, NJ

Mayor Tom Stevens

Town of Hillsborough, NC

Mayor Dawn Zimmer

City of Hoboken, NJ

Mayor Josh Levy

City of Hollywood, FL

Mayor Alex B Morse

City of Holyoke, MA

Mayor Paul Blackburn

City of Hood River, OR

Mayor Candace B Hollingsworth

City of Hyattsville, MD

Mayor Svante Myrick

City of Ithaca, NY

Mayor Steven M Fulop

Jersey City, NJ

Mayor Sly James

Kansas City, MO

Mayor Nina Jonas

City of Ketchum, ID

Mayor Steve Noble

City of Kingston, NY

Mayor Adam Paul

City of Lakewood, CO

Mayor Michael Summers

City of Lakewood, OH

Mayor Christine Berg

City of Lafayette, CO

Mayor Richard J Kaplan

City of Lauderhill, FL

Mayor Mark Stodola

City of Little Rock, AR

Mayor Robert Garcia

City of Long Beach, CA

Mayor Dennis Coombs

City of Longmont, CO

Mayor Marico Sayoc

City of Los Gatos, CA

Mayor Paul R Soglin

City of Madison, WI

Mayor Kirsten Keith

City of Menlo Park, CA

Mayor Tomas Regalado

City of Miami, FL

Mayor Philip Levine

City of Miami Beach, FL

Mayor Gurdip Brar

City of Middleton, WI

Mayor Daniel Drew

City of Middletown, CT

Mayor Reuben D. Holober

City of Millbrae, CA

Mayor Tom Barrett

City of Milwaukee, WI

Mayor Mark Gamba

City of Milwaukie, OR

Mayor Betsy Hodges

City of Minneapolis, MN

Mayor Mary O’Connor

City of Monona, WI

Mayor John Hollar

City of Montpelier, VT

Mayor Timothy Dougherty

City of Morristown, NJ

Mayor Fred Courtright

City of Mount Pocono, PA

Mayor Ken Rosenberg

City of Mountain View, CA

Mayor Megan Barry

City of Nashville, TN

Mayor Jon Mitchell

City of New Bedford, MA

Mayor Toni N Harp

City of New Haven, CT

Mayor Mitch Landrieu

City of New Orleans, LA

Mayor Francis M. Womack

North Brunswick Township, NJ

Mayor Donna D Holaday

City of Newburyport, MA

Mayor Setti Warren

City of Newton, MA

Mayor David J. Narkewicz

City of Northampton, MA

Mayor Jennifer White

City of Nyack, NY

Mayor Libby Schaaf

City of Oakland, CA

Mayor Cheryl Selby

City of Olympia, WA

Mayor Buddy Dyer

City of Orlando, FL

Mayor Greg Scharff

City of Palo Alto, CA

Mayor Jack Thomas

Park City, UT

Mayor Greg Stanton

City of Phoenix, AZ

Mayor William Peduto

City of Pittsburgh, PA

Mayor Ted Wheeler

City of Portland, OR

Mayor Liz Lempert

City of Princeton, NJ

Mayor Jorge O Elorza

City of Providence, RI

Mayor Nancy McFarlane

City of Raleigh, NC

Mayor John Marchione

City of Redmond, WA

Mayor John Seybert

Redwood City, CA

Mayor Hillary Schieve

City of Reno, NV

Mayor Tom Butt

City of Richmond, CA

Mayor Levar Stoney

City of Richmond, VA

Mayor Daniel Guzzi

City of Rockwood, MI

Mayor Mike Fournier

City of Royal Oak, MI

Mayor Darrell Steinberg

City of Sacramento, CA

Mayor Christopher Coleman

City of Saint Paul, MN

Mayor Kim Driscoll

City of Salem, MA

Mayor Jackie Biskupski

Salt Lake City, UT

Mayor Kevin Faulconer

City of San Diego, CA

Mayor Ed Lee

City of San Francisco, CA

Mayor Sam Liccardo

City of San Jose, CA

Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter

City of San Leandro, CA

Mayor Heidi Harmon

City of San Luis Obispo, CA

Mayor Miguel Pulido

City of Santa Ana, CA

Mayor Helene Schneider

City of Santa Barbara, CA

Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor

City of Santa Clara, CA

Mayor Javier M Gonzales

City of Santa Fe, NM

Mayor Ted Winterer

City of Santa Monica, CA

Mayor Chris Lain

City of Savanna, IL

Mayor Scott A Saunders

City of Smithville, TX

Mayor Joe Curtatone

City of Somerville, MA

Mayor Domenic J Sarno

City of Springfield, MA

Mayor Lyda Krewson

City of St Louis, MO

Mayor Len Pagano

City of St Peters, MO

Mayor Rick Kriseman

City of St Petersburg, FL

Mayor Michael Tubbs

City of Stockton, CA

Mayor Glenn Hendricks

City of Sunnyvale, CA

Mayor Michael J Ryan

City of Sunrise, FL

Mayor Daniel E Dietch

City of Surfside, FL

Mayor Stephanie A Miner

City of Syracuse, NY

Mayor Marilyn Strickland

City of Tacoma, WA

Mayor Kate Stewart

City of Takoma Park, MD

Mayor Andrew Gillum

City of Tallahassee, FL

Mayor Bob Buckhorn

City of Tampa, FL

Mayor Jim Carruthers

Traverse City, MI

Mayor Eric E Jackson

City of Trenton, NJ

Mayor Jonathan Rothschild

City of Tucson, AZ

Mayor Diane Marlin

City of Urbana, IL

Mayor Dave Chapin

City of Vail, CO

Mayor Muriel Bowser

City of Washington, D.C.

Mayor Oscar Rios

City of Watsonville, CA

Mayor Edward O’Brien

City of West Haven, CT

Mayor Lauren Meister

City of West Hollywood, CA

Mayor Jeri Muoio

City of West Palm Beach, FL

Mayor Christopher Cabaldon

City of West Sacramento, CA

Mayor Daniel Corona

City of West Wendover, NV

Mayor Thomas M Roach

City of White Plains, NY

Mayor Debora Fudge

City of Windsor, CA

Mayor Allen Joines

City of Winston Salem, NC

Mayor Angel Barajas

City of Woodland, CA

Mayor Joseph M Petty

City of Worcester, MA

Mayor Mike Spano

City of Yonkers, NY

Mayor Amanda Maria Edmonds

City of Ypsilanti, MI

Updated signatories as of 6pm PT on June 2, 2017

Climate Mayors (aka, Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, or MNCAA) is a network of 188 U.S. mayors — representing over 54 million Americans in red states and blue states — working together to strengthen local efforts for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting efforts for binding federal and global-level policy making. Climate Mayors recently released an open letter to President Trump to oppose his actions thus far against climate action. In January, 30 Climate Mayors issued an EV RFI to show automakers and manufacturers that 114,000 of their cities’ cars and trucks could be electrified.

If you would like to sign this statement, or require further information about the Climate Mayors (MNCAA) and its activities please email info@climate-mayors.org or visit our website http://www.climate-mayors.org.

NOTE 2pm, 6/2: Please note that we are receiving a significant amount of interest from US cities in joining Climate Mayors and we may be delayed in responding to you. If your Mayor wishes to sign on, please send an email from an authorized person in your city stating so, and also provide the contact details of your city government’s representative for climate issues.