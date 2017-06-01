180 US Climate Mayors commit to adopt, honor and uphold Paris Climate Agreement goals
STATEMENT FROM THE CLIMATE MAYORS IN RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP’S WITHDRAWAL FROM THE PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT
Thursday, June 1st 2017
The President’s denial of global warming is getting a cold reception from America’s cities.
As 180 US Mayors representing 51 million Americans, we will adopt, honor, and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement. We will intensify efforts to meet each of our cities’ current climate goals, push for new action to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius target, and work together to create a 21st century clean energy economy.
We will continue to lead. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice. And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks.
The world cannot wait — and neither will we.
Signed,
Mayor Eric Garcetti
City of Los Angeles, CA
Mayor Martin J Walsh
City of Boston, MA
Mayor Bill de Blasio
New York City, NY
Mayor Sylvester Turner
City of Houston, TX
Mayor Madeline Rogero
City of Knoxville, TN
Mayor Rahm Emanuel
City of Chicago, IL
Mayor Ed Murray
City of Seattle, WA
Mayor Jim Kenney
City of Philadelphia, PA
Mayor Kasim Reed
City of Atlanta, GA
Mayor Lioneld Jordan
City of Fayetteville, AR
Mayor Trish Herrera Spencer
City of Alameda, CA
Mayor Kathy Sheehan
City of Albany, NY
Mayor Allison Silberberg
City of Alexandria, VA
Mayor Jeanne Sorg
City of Ambler, PA
Mayor Ethan Berkowitz
City of Anchorage, AK
Mayor Terence Roberts
City of Anderson, SC
Mayor Christopher Taylor
City of Ann Arbor, MI
Mayor Van W Johnson
City of Apalachicola, FL
Mayor Susan Ornelas
City of Arcata, CA
Mayor Esther Manheimer
City of Asheville, NC
Mayor Steve Skadron
City of Aspen, CO
Mayor Steve Adler
City of Austin, TX
Mayor Gordon Ringberg
City of Bayfield, WI
Mayor Jesse Arreguin
City of Berkeley, CA
Mayor William Bell
City of Birmingham, AL
Mayor Ron Rordam
City of Blacksburg, VA
Mayor John Hamilton
City of Bloomington, IN
Mayor Dave Bieter
City of Boise, ID
Mayor Suzanne Jones
City of Boulder, CO
Mayor Carson Taylor
City of Bozeman, MT
Mayor Eric Mamula
Town of Breckenridge, CO
Mayor Lori S. Liu
City of Brisbane, CA
Mayor Brenda Hess
City of Buchanan, MI
Mayor Byron W Brown
City of Buffalo, NY
Mayor Miro Weinberger
City of Burlington, VT
Mayor E Denise Simmons
City of Cambridge, MA
Mayor Lydia Lavelle
City of Carrboro, NC
Mayor Pam Hemminger
City of Chapel Hill, NC
Mayor John J Tecklenburg
City of Charleston, SC
Mayor Jennifer Roberts
City of Charlotte, NC
Mayor Andy Berke
City of Chattanooga, TN
Mayor Mary Casillas Salas
City of Chula Vista, CA
Mayor Brian Treece
City of Columbia, MO
Mayor Stephen K Benjamin
City of Columbia, SC
Mayor Brian Tobin
City of Cortland, NY
Mayor Biff Traber
City of Corvallis, OR
Mayor Jeffrey Cooper
Culver City, CA
Mayor Mike Rawlings
City of Dallas, TX
Mayor Robb Davis
City of Davis, CA
Mayor Cary Glickstein
City of Delray Beach, FL
Mayor Michael Hancock
City of Denver, CO
Mayor Frank Cownie
City of Des Moines, IA
Mayor Josh Maxwell
City of Downingtown, PA
Mayor Roy D Buol
City of Dubuque, IA
Mayor William V Bell
City of Durham, NC
Mayor David Kaptain
City of Elgin, IL
Mayor Lucy Vinis
City of Eugene, OR
Mayor Stephen H Hagerty
City of Evanston, IL
Mayor Coral J Evans
City of Flagstaff, AZ
Mayor Jack Seiler
City of Fort Lauderdale, FL
Mayor Tom Henry
City of Fort Wayne, IN
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson
City of Gary, IN
Mayor Rosalyn Bliss
City of Grand Rapids, MI
Mayor Nancy Vaughan
City of Greensboro, NC
Mayor Joy Cooper
City of Hallandale Beach, FL
Mayor Luke Bronin
City of Hartford, CT
Mayor Peter Swiderski
City of Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
Mayor Nancy R. Rotering
City of Highland Park, IL
Mayor Gayle Brill Mittler
City of Highland Park, NJ
Mayor Tom Stevens
Town of Hillsborough, NC
Mayor Dawn Zimmer
City of Hoboken, NJ
Mayor Josh Levy
City of Hollywood, FL
Mayor Alex B Morse
City of Holyoke, MA
Mayor Paul Blackburn
City of Hood River, OR
Mayor Candace B Hollingsworth
City of Hyattsville, MD
Mayor Svante Myrick
City of Ithaca, NY
Mayor Steven M Fulop
Jersey City, NJ
Mayor Sly James
Kansas City, MO
Mayor Nina Jonas
City of Ketchum, ID
Mayor Steve Noble
City of Kingston, NY
Mayor Adam Paul
City of Lakewood, CO
Mayor Michael Summers
City of Lakewood, OH
Mayor Christine Berg
City of Lafayette, CO
Mayor Richard J Kaplan
City of Lauderhill, FL
Mayor Mark Stodola
City of Little Rock, AR
Mayor Robert Garcia
City of Long Beach, CA
Mayor Dennis Coombs
City of Longmont, CO
Mayor Marico Sayoc
City of Los Gatos, CA
Mayor Paul R Soglin
City of Madison, WI
Mayor Kirsten Keith
City of Menlo Park, CA
Mayor Tomas Regalado
City of Miami, FL
Mayor Philip Levine
City of Miami Beach, FL
Mayor Gurdip Brar
City of Middleton, WI
Mayor Daniel Drew
City of Middletown, CT
Mayor Reuben D. Holober
City of Millbrae, CA
Mayor Tom Barrett
City of Milwaukee, WI
Mayor Mark Gamba
City of Milwaukie, OR
Mayor Betsy Hodges
City of Minneapolis, MN
Mayor Mary O’Connor
City of Monona, WI
Mayor John Hollar
City of Montpelier, VT
Mayor Timothy Dougherty
City of Morristown, NJ
Mayor Fred Courtright
City of Mount Pocono, PA
Mayor Ken Rosenberg
City of Mountain View, CA
Mayor Megan Barry
City of Nashville, TN
Mayor Jon Mitchell
City of New Bedford, MA
Mayor Toni N Harp
City of New Haven, CT
Mayor Mitch Landrieu
City of New Orleans, LA
Mayor Francis M. Womack
North Brunswick Township, NJ
Mayor Donna D Holaday
City of Newburyport, MA
Mayor Setti Warren
City of Newton, MA
Mayor David J. Narkewicz
City of Northampton, MA
Mayor Jennifer White
City of Nyack, NY
Mayor Libby Schaaf
City of Oakland, CA
Mayor Cheryl Selby
City of Olympia, WA
Mayor Buddy Dyer
City of Orlando, FL
Mayor Greg Scharff
City of Palo Alto, CA
Mayor Jack Thomas
Park City, UT
Mayor Greg Stanton
City of Phoenix, AZ
Mayor William Peduto
City of Pittsburgh, PA
Mayor Ted Wheeler
City of Portland, OR
Mayor Liz Lempert
City of Princeton, NJ
Mayor Jorge O Elorza
City of Providence, RI
Mayor Nancy McFarlane
City of Raleigh, NC
Mayor John Marchione
City of Redmond, WA
Mayor John Seybert
Redwood City, CA
Mayor Hillary Schieve
City of Reno, NV
Mayor Tom Butt
City of Richmond, CA
Mayor Levar Stoney
City of Richmond, VA
Mayor Daniel Guzzi
City of Rockwood, MI
Mayor Mike Fournier
City of Royal Oak, MI
Mayor Darrell Steinberg
City of Sacramento, CA
Mayor Christopher Coleman
City of Saint Paul, MN
Mayor Kim Driscoll
City of Salem, MA
Mayor Jackie Biskupski
Salt Lake City, UT
Mayor Kevin Faulconer
City of San Diego, CA
Mayor Ed Lee
City of San Francisco, CA
Mayor Sam Liccardo
City of San Jose, CA
Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter
City of San Leandro, CA
Mayor Heidi Harmon
City of San Luis Obispo, CA
Mayor Miguel Pulido
City of Santa Ana, CA
Mayor Helene Schneider
City of Santa Barbara, CA
Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor
City of Santa Clara, CA
Mayor Javier M Gonzales
City of Santa Fe, NM
Mayor Ted Winterer
City of Santa Monica, CA
Mayor Chris Lain
City of Savanna, IL
Mayor Scott A Saunders
City of Smithville, TX
Mayor Joe Curtatone
City of Somerville, MA
Mayor Domenic J Sarno
City of Springfield, MA
Mayor Lyda Krewson
City of St Louis, MO
Mayor Len Pagano
City of St Peters, MO
Mayor Rick Kriseman
City of St Petersburg, FL
Mayor Michael Tubbs
City of Stockton, CA
Mayor Glenn Hendricks
City of Sunnyvale, CA
Mayor Michael J Ryan
City of Sunrise, FL
Mayor Daniel E Dietch
City of Surfside, FL
Mayor Stephanie A Miner
City of Syracuse, NY
Mayor Marilyn Strickland
City of Tacoma, WA
Mayor Kate Stewart
City of Takoma Park, MD
Mayor Andrew Gillum
City of Tallahassee, FL
Mayor Bob Buckhorn
City of Tampa, FL
Mayor Jim Carruthers
Traverse City, MI
Mayor Eric E Jackson
City of Trenton, NJ
Mayor Jonathan Rothschild
City of Tucson, AZ
Mayor Diane Marlin
City of Urbana, IL
Mayor Dave Chapin
City of Vail, CO
Mayor Muriel Bowser
City of Washington, D.C.
Mayor Oscar Rios
City of Watsonville, CA
Mayor Edward O’Brien
City of West Haven, CT
Mayor Lauren Meister
City of West Hollywood, CA
Mayor Jeri Muoio
City of West Palm Beach, FL
Mayor Christopher Cabaldon
City of West Sacramento, CA
Mayor Daniel Corona
City of West Wendover, NV
Mayor Thomas M Roach
City of White Plains, NY
Mayor Debora Fudge
City of Windsor, CA
Mayor Allen Joines
City of Winston Salem, NC
Mayor Angel Barajas
City of Woodland, CA
Mayor Joseph M Petty
City of Worcester, MA
Mayor Mike Spano
City of Yonkers, NY
Mayor Amanda Maria Edmonds
City of Ypsilanti, MI
Updated signatories as of 6pm PT on June 2, 2017
Climate Mayors (aka, Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, or MNCAA) is a network of 188 U.S. mayors — representing over 54 million Americans in red states and blue states — working together to strengthen local efforts for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting efforts for binding federal and global-level policy making. Climate Mayors recently released an open letter to President Trump to oppose his actions thus far against climate action. In January, 30 Climate Mayors issued an EV RFI to show automakers and manufacturers that 114,000 of their cities’ cars and trucks could be electrified.
If you would like to sign this statement, or require further information about the Climate Mayors (MNCAA) and its activities please email info@climate-mayors.org or visit our website http://www.climate-mayors.org.
NOTE 2pm, 6/2: Please note that we are receiving a significant amount of interest from US cities in joining Climate Mayors and we may be delayed in responding to you. If your Mayor wishes to sign on, please send an email from an authorized person in your city stating so, and also provide the contact details of your city government’s representative for climate issues.