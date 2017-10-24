Why the NHL should go to Houston next

With the NHL having a new expansion team this season with the Vegas Golden Knights, where should the NHL go next for it’s 32nd franchise, I think Houston, Texas should be the next city to get an NHL franchise. Houston is the fourth largest city in the United States of America, would be a perfect rivalry with the Dallas Stars, the Toyota Center which is the home of the NBA Houston Rockets and former home of the AHL Houston Aeros, and would fill the empty slot in the central division which would balance out all the divisions in both conferences. Houston has a rich hockey history with the USHL Houston Skippers/Huskies in the 40’s, CHL Houston Apollos in 60’s, the WHA Houston Aeros in the 70’s and won the 1974 and 1975 Avco Cup with one of Hockey’s Greatest Gordie Howe and his sons Mark and Marty Howe, the CHL Houston Apollos from 1979–1981, and the IHL/AHL Houston Aeros who won the 1999 IHL Turner Cup and 2003 AHL Calder Cup and played from 1994–2013. The WHA Houston Aeros and IHL/AHL Houston Aeros were successful in Houston and had perfect attendance. The Aeros left in 2013 not because of lack of fan support, it was they couldn’t afford the lease with Toyota Center back in 2013. In the Houston Aeros last season which was the 2012–2013 AHL season the Aeros were ranked 7th in attendance. In October of 2017, the new owner of the Houston Rockets Tilman Fertitta said he is interested in bringing an NHL team to Houston. When Tilman Fertitta said he was interested in bringing an NHL team to Houston, he said he would be aggressive in pursuing one and that’s his nature. Tilman has the options of getting an expansion or there’s the possibility of relocation like the Arizona Coyotes or Carolina Hurricanes which are the two most brought up. Also if the Calgary Flames have been having arena issues and debates with the city of Calgary about a new arena, if Calgary can’t get a new arena, Houston has a suitable arena and the Toyota Center holds 17,800 for hockey. Houston is already home to the NFL Houston Texans, MLB Houston Astros, NBA Houston Rockets, and MLS Houston Dynamo, NHL in Houston would give the city every major sports league. Also the city of Houston has northern transplants and Houston is one of the most diverse city in the United States. Tilman Fertitta, the NHL would work in Houston and here are social media pages that help promote NHL to Houston

Twitter: @NHLHouston @CrazyTex00 @Hockey2Houston

Facebook: NHL To Houston & NHL Houston

Instagram: @NHLHouston and @Bring_NHL_To_Houston

Sign The Petition: https://www.thepetitionsite.com/797/108/225/bring-the-nhl-to-houston

Here’s a website that help that help promotes NHL to Houston: nhltohouston.simpl.com

There are Facebook groups that help keep the Houston Hockey fandom alive and those groups are Help Bring The NHL To Houston,Texas , Houston Hockey Heads, Forever Aeros Fans, and Houston Ice & Hockey Enthusiasts. On December 2nd there is going to be an NHL Alumni Charity Game in Houston for Hurricane Harvey and details are right here: events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eenbwuj5e09 .

There is a Hockey bar in Houston called the Maple Leaf Pub and when/If Houston gets an NHL team it would be a great place to have a viewing party for the Houston NHL team. I hope you enjoyed this article and I hope Houston gets it’s long awaited NHL team, the city of Houston deserves to get an NHL team, and Houston is a city that checks all the boxes for what the NHL wants. Spread the word on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram by using the hashtags #NHLHouston #BringNHLtoHouston #HoustonWantsHockey .