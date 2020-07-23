Transit chimes by chord interval

One of the first things I notice when I travel to a new city is the announcements on the public transit system, particularly the chimes and bells that signal doors are closing.

Apparently I’m not the only person who’s interested in “doors closing announcements” as I found compilations galore that have racked up millions of views (???) down a weird YouTube rabbit hole.

Now that I’m not traveling anywhere in the near future, it was fun to watch these videos from different cities and listen to the subway chimes, something mundane to those who live there but can be surprising for those who’ve never been.

I could blame the quarantine for this useless “study” I did but I admit I’ve thought about this for quite a few years now… so here are the cities of the chimes I “analyzed,” a completely unscientific sample mostly based on what was available in YouTube clips. And here is a useless map I decided to make of those cities, do not @ me.