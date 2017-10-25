If the Dodgers win the World Series I might cry

It just occurred to me the other day. I have seen home videos of fans whose sports team just won the championship and a common reaction(popularly shared on Youtube)are tears. Tears of joy of course! A swarm of overwhelming emotions that most who have had the fortune to experience would describe as a blissful moment(If you’re team lost you probably feel the opposite). Some of the videos capturing these events on Youtube are quite moving(and/or hilarious). I want to share some of those videos with you in this blog.

WARNING: There are two parts with obscene language in the video below. One at the beginning, which I skipped on purpose for your convenience and another at the midpoint of the video after the guy flips over all the furniture! Enjoy!

No rationale here. Just emotion! >=D

“So what, Green Bay didn’t win the Super Bowl? #hilarious

In having viewed these types of fan reaction videos in the past a thought occurred to me the yesterday: If the Dodgers win the World Series I might cry. I might too be overcome with the same heart-striking joy and sob like a child in front my own children. I might soon feel what those sports fans felt in their team’s victorious moment! In fandom you can throw out all the old sayings: “There’s no crying in baseball”, “Boys don’t cry”, etc. For a dedicated and emotionally invested few, there is no “hold it in” during a championship moment.

This is gonna be me when the Dodgers win the World Series XD

This video is an example where “manning up” is simply not an option for a seemingly strong father and Cubs fan last year during the Cubs’ game 7 victory in the World Series. Imagine waiting a lifetime for a single moment that you’re not sure will ever come and when it finally does you can only react the way you feel. Soaking in and ringing out the moment anyway you wish to express!

I don’t think I would cry if the Dodgers lost the World Series, but that might just be wishful thinking. Haha. You gotta understand! The Dodgers have never gone to World Series in my life time folks! I am traveling on uncharted territory. I don’t know what to expect! So now I find myself wondering what it is about sports and championships, that can take a serious, strong-willed person and turn them into a sobbing pile of happy(or sad) mush.

This video breaks down some of the science behind this blog’s topic

After a major victory you will often here fans say “We did it!”, as if they contributed to the victory somehow. Everyone, including the fans themselves, understand that this isn’t the literal case. What they are doing is reaping the rewards that correlate with their invested time and emotion to the entity. Fans can literally share the glory of an accomplishment of a team of people whom they’ve probably never met before, but have sworn allegiance to their organization of employment. Pretty powerful stuff if you ask me.

Daniel Geller objectively describes obsessed fans in a post:

“On the most basic level, being a fan of a sports team means pulling for a group of strangers to win a game whose outcome is both impossible to influence as a spectator and has no discernible impact on our day-to-day lives.”

Let’s go Dodgers!

For those of you who might not be sports enthusiasts of any kind and don’t get what the BIG DEAL is, please allow me to describe the depth of this championship situation from my point of view at least

I’m a rationale person most of the time, but as I stated earlier I have been waiting for this series my whole life. I have been a Dodgers fan and attending Dodgers games for as long as I can remember. This is thanks to my dad who immigrated here to Los Angeles in the 1980’s during the time civil war broke out in his home country. I did the math and I was already conceived during the Dodgers 1988 World Series victory, but I must have been merely a fetus in my mother’s womb. So I was technically on this earth, but obviously not at the right stage in my life to appreciate the intricacies of sport and competition, not to mention the rare occurrence of your team winning a championship!

So many memories…

As an adolescent, I saw the Lakers win numerous championship titles with one of my life heroes leading them at the helm. These victories brought me joy, but not tears to my eyes the way I suspect a Dodger championship would. So what’s the difference with the Dodgers? Part of it is just me growing up more of a baseball player and fan. Dodgers tickets have always been considerably cheaper than Lakers tickets so I have countless memories at Chavez Ravine. After so many ventures to the same location, it simply becomes a part of you I guess. The sport, the venue and the team. It’s all a binding emotional concoction that is not easily replicated. And once you get a taste, you keep coming back for more and more.

One of my heroes & mentors

For the past 20 years, the city of Los Angeles had also been spoiled in the sport of basketball by the phenomena that is Kobe Bryant. Most of the city expected at least a playoff appearance every season during his reign. And he would rarely disappoint, But now at the close of the Kobe era, who knows how long it may be until the Lakers taste championship gold again. We are now regaining a sense of how rare a championship victory is in Los Angles. It is a humbling time indeed.

After maturing my understanding of competitive sports I have learned to appreciate not only popular sports more like basketball and baseball, but also numerous Olympic sports for their complexity and measure of human performance. This enlightened view on the meaning of excellence along with the close calls the Dodgers have had in and out of the playoffs the past 10+ years has got me that much more hungry for watching the Dodgers win the World Series!

Well, I’m happy to state that as I’m writing this blog the Dodgers clinched the NLCS against last year’s championship team, the Chicago Cubs, and are now leading the WORLD SERIES with a game 1 victory!