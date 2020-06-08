Q&A with the capstone winners of 2020 Most Innovative Project

How did you define the scope of the capstone project?

“The scope of the project was defined in our first meetings with both our advisors, Professor Rubinsky and Gideon Ukpai of the mechanical engineering department. During these meetings, we agreed to build a system allowing for real-time freezing of the material being printed, but we also agreed that if the project was going fast enough, we would push the project further. Unfortunately, the pandemic stopped us in our tracks when the project was almost over.

What was your most significant teaming challenge & how did you tackle it?

The team did not face many internal challenges — everyone seemed to enjoy working with each other and we all had a great time! However, we are a very diverse team with members from all over the world, and we thus have a lot of different skills. This was helpful when it came to the technical parts of the project, but it somewhat slowed down our teaming efforts.

What was your most significant project management challenge & how did you tackle it?

Although the team never fell behind with deliverables, we did struggle at times with splitting up tasks and not stopping the entire team’s progress when we hit certain unexpected bottlenecks. Thanks to the advice from our advisors and good team communication, we were able to implement team processes in which each member had more concrete responsibilities while maintaining everyone informed of any progress or roadblocks.

What was your most significant technical challenge & how did you tackle it?

We had a lot of small technical difficulties, like leaks in our crafted bath. We expected that not everything would fit with our original theories. Since we knew that we were going to run into such problems, we were able to fix and address them pretty quickly.

Have you had a capstone project in your undergrad and, if so, how has this capstone experience been different?

One of our members, Pablo, had a similar capstone project experience during his undergraduate degree. However, the main difference is that the MEng capstone teams were composed of multidisciplinary teams of different types of engineers with different technical backgrounds. It was definitely great to learn how to work with a team of people that are each an expert in a different field but have to work together for a common goal.

You probably had a number of course-based projects during your MEng year. How is the capstone different?

The most important difference would be time management and how the capstone project was supervised. Once the problem was defined, we could solve it however we saw fit and had the entire year to do so. This gave a lot of room for trial and error until we found solutions that worked. It seems — from what we can tell — much closer aligned to what working as an engineer in the industry can feel like.

In addition, the level of resources available to us through the capstone projects was considerably larger than in normal class projects. This really allowed the creative and engineering freedom to create groundbreaking solutions to problems that matter.”