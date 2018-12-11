Who will win the Voice War?

Within the last couple of years, voice has become an ever-growing medium through which people interact with their devices. According to the latest data from voicebot.ai, over 47.3million people in the U.S. own a smart home device, whilst almost a quarter of Brits also have one in their home (YouGov). Coupled with the changing trends in search behaviour, with 20% of mobile users searching Google with their voice, it is safe to say that a new chapter of human-to-technology interaction is dawning.

If, like me, you fall into the 1 in 5 people who use the Google Assistant on their phone or the 23% that converse with a smart speaker in their homes, then you’ve probably asked yourself, “what can it actually do?” I’ve played music, listened to my daily flash briefing, and asked it questions but beyond that, I have yet to use the medium of voice in a way that truly enhances my everyday experiences, like I have done with mobile apps.

However, this is not because I think voice will flop in the same way chatbots did in 2017 — far from it. I believe this issue lies in the accessibility to the ‘Skills’ and ‘Actions’ that are available, as well as the failure of Google and Amazon in providing a clear hub for developers to release voice apps and consumers to try and test the early stage use-cases that are being offered.

The Alexa Mobile app has a range of great features but discovering new Skills is not clear or easy for users

The Voice War

As we leave 2018, we are yet to see a clear trend in consumers picking a specific smart device or smartphone because of the voice assistant that lives inside. I believe this is a huge opportunity that Amazon and Google will turn their full focus to in 2019, which will ultimately lead to a battle for marketshare and land grab of the home and mobile — an all out Voice War if you will. Although the scales are yet to be tipped firmly in a specific direction, Amazon looks like they will secure much of their territory within the home, whilst Google has the clear advantage when it comes the voice experience for mobile.

Google does not provide a central hub for exploring and downloading new third party actions, a clear roadblock to user adoption

Without a serious mobile presence, it stands to reason that Amazon is somewhat at a disadvantage in the mobile voice market. Google on the other hand has the a strong basis to eventually capitalise on in increased use in voice, either by offering Android users a ‘Voice Store’ through the existing Play Store or via the Google Assistant itself. At the moment, adding third party services to your Google Home or Google Assistant on your phone is difficult and clearly not promoted, but the potential is there for Google to really own the mobile voice market.

Amazon is all about home. Since the release of the wide range of Echo products and the announcement of both a smart clock and microwave at their recent hardware event, their priority has been clear. As the biggest consumer product retailer in the world, the advantage lies with Amazon when it comes to getting smart devices in peoples’ homes. If they do this successfully, the seamless ‘plug-in-and-play’ integration of Alexa into the most important home devices, such as your TV, fridge, washing machine and central heating, will make the Echo the overwhelming choice when it comes to choosing a smart home hub.

Amazon is already exploiting their huge retail market by releasing an Alexa-powered microwave and clock

What’s next?

Well, that is a more complex question. It is possible we see a rise in voice apps if the platforms for developers and businesses to create and market their apps improves; Alexa has a fairly simple Payments API and the Alexa Developer Console allows you to put together a prototype surprisingly quickly, however the barrier to entry for brands and businesses without technical expertise is still very high compared to the mobile app alternatives. Ultimately, without significant changes in the access and discovery of Alexa Skills and Google Actions, we are unlikely to the same magnitude of popularity that surrounds their mobile counterpart.

Who wins the Voice War is far from decided, despite the early players dropping hints about their future plans. We are still waiting for Apple to properly enter the race. With the success of their AirPods on one hand and the failure of Siri to match up to the superior Google and Amazon AIs on the other, the jury is still out on their commitment to voice in the home or whether they utilise their colossal customer base to gain marketshare from their mobile rivals.