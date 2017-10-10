Yankees’ Aaron Judge Breaks Rookie Home Run Record

As owner of Elmsford, New York’s Quantum Management, Joseph Kanner performs day-to-day supervision and management of numerous condominiums and rental properties. Outside of his professional pursuits, Joseph Kanner is a passionate fan of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) New York Yankees.

The Yankees made the playoffs in 2017 for the second time in the past five seasons, and rookie outfielder Aaron Judge is a major reason why. The 25-year-old California native played 27 games with the team in 2016 and recorded a dismal .179 batting average, while striking out 42 times in 84 at bats. However, he proved himself as one of the game’s best young players in 2017, as he was named to the American League (AL) All-Star team and led the AL in runs (128) and home runs (52). While he struck out a league-leading 208 times, he also led the AL in walks with 127.

Not only did Judge lead the AL in home runs, but he also set the MLB rookie record, which was previously held by Mark McGwire. After enduring a second-half slump in which he went through a season-high 15-game home run drought, Judge hit his 38th home run during a September 3 contest against the Boston Red Sox. He hit 14 more in September to finish his historic season with 52 home runs, three more than McGwire hit in 1987.