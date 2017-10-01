2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Silly Season Scorecard

2018 Available Drivers

Matt Kenseth: After being, taken out of the #20 by Coach Gibbs after this season, to make room for Erik Jones. Kenseth is looking for a ride but, states; “I’m just not concerned about it (2018).” A lot of people, thinking this could mean Matt is retiring but, doesn’t want to say it because, he doesn’t like attention. (2018 Prediction: Retires or #27 for Richard Childress Racing)

Kurt Busch: Although, he is a free agent it is likely he signs a new, fresh deal and remains at Stewart-Haas Racing as both parties, don’t want to lose one another. (2018 Prediction: #41 for Stewart-Haas Racing)

Danica Patrick: She will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing due to lack of sponsorship, that voided the last year of her contract with the team. Patrick states she “only” wants a Cup ride in 2018 and would not consider, XFinity or Trucks. When, asked if she would consider a return to, Indycar she said “No. But, I’ll never say, never!” (2018 Prediction: No clue. Unemployment line?)

Aric Almirola: Leaving, Richard Petty Motorsports and is likely to follow, Smithfield over to Stewart-Haas Racing and drive the 10 in 2018. (2018 Prediction: #10 for Stewart-Haas Racing)

Michael McDowell: Not returning, to Leavine Family Racing after the team signed, high profile free agent, Kasey Kahne. (2018 Prediction: Part-time XFinity)

2018 Drivers who could enter the series

Darrell Wallace Jr.: Being shopped for sponsors by Richard Petty Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing could also, be interested.

Will be be updated as things are announced…