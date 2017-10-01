2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Silly Season Scorecard
2018 Announced Rides
- July 11, 2017: Erik Jones to replace Matt Kenseth after this season. He will leave his current (#77 Furniture Row Racing) team and drive the #20 for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018.
- July 20, 2017: Alex Bowman named driver of the #88 for Hendrick Motorsports; replacing, the retiring (after this season), Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- July 25, 2017: Brad Keselowski announced he will return to, Team Penske. A lot of rumors began to buzz until, he confirmed he would return.
- July 26, 2017: Ryan Blaney will drive the 12 for Team Penske, making it a 3 car cup team but he will leave, the 21 team of Wood Brothers Racing after, spending two full seasons with the team.
- July 26, 2017: Paul Menard will replace Ryan Blaney as driver of the #12 for Wood Brothers Racing. Menard leaves Richard Childress Racing after 7 seasons with the team. RCR loses a big sponsor while, the Wood Brothers gain a big one, in Menards.
- August 9, 2017: William Byron will replace Kasey Kahne but, drive the #24 as Elliott changes numbers (24 to 9) but, will work with this year’s 5 team, next year.
- August 12, 2017: Matthew DiBenedetto will return to Go FAS Racing after some Richard Childress Racing and Furniture Row Racing rumors were being flown around.
- August 18, 2017: Chris Buescher announces he will remain at JTG Daugherty Racing, and continue to drive the 37 car. Buescher is still on loan from Roush Fenway Racing.
- September 5, 2017: Ty Dillon will remain at Germain Racing as driver of the #13 Geico Chevy. Many rumors had him going to Richard Childress Racing (his grandpa’s team) and driving the vacant 27 car in 2018.
- September 19, 2017: Kasey Kahne will join Leavine Family Racing and drive the #95 car.
2018 Open/Possibly Open rides
- #10 (Stewart-Haas Racing): Danica Patrick will not return as she lacked funds to return to the team, for 2018.
- #27 (Richard Childress Racing): Paul Menard joins Wood Brothers Racing leaving, a vacancy at RCR. Team owner, Richard Childress said; “Plans for a 3rd cup team will be announced at a later date.”
- #41 (Stewart-Haas Racing): Stewart-Haas Racing did not pick up, Kurt Busch’s 2018 option meaning, Kurt was out of a job for the 2018 season. But, the team tweeted out a message saying they expect “Kurt & Monster to be back next season.” Kurt Busch has said he has other offers if things with SHR don’t work out.
- #43 (Richard Petty Motorsports): September 12th, it was announced that Aric Almirola would not return, to the team, in 2018. Primary sponsor, Smithfield also left the team. Richard Petty and company are trying to sell Darrell Wallace Jr. to peeping sponsors for a 2018 championship campaign.
- #77 (Furniture Row Racing): The team has sold its charter and said the organization is likely to dispose of the 77 team and focus on only one car, for 2018. That would be the 78 of Martin Truex Jr.
2018 Available Drivers
- Matt Kenseth: After being, taken out of the #20 by Coach Gibbs after this season, to make room for Erik Jones. Kenseth is looking for a ride but, states; “I’m just not concerned about it (2018).” A lot of people, thinking this could mean Matt is retiring but, doesn’t want to say it because, he doesn’t like attention. (2018 Prediction: Retires or #27 for Richard Childress Racing)
- Kurt Busch: Although, he is a free agent it is likely he signs a new, fresh deal and remains at Stewart-Haas Racing as both parties, don’t want to lose one another. (2018 Prediction: #41 for Stewart-Haas Racing)
- Danica Patrick: She will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing due to lack of sponsorship, that voided the last year of her contract with the team. Patrick states she “only” wants a Cup ride in 2018 and would not consider, XFinity or Trucks. When, asked if she would consider a return to, Indycar she said “No. But, I’ll never say, never!” (2018 Prediction: No clue. Unemployment line?)
- Aric Almirola: Leaving, Richard Petty Motorsports and is likely to follow, Smithfield over to Stewart-Haas Racing and drive the 10 in 2018. (2018 Prediction: #10 for Stewart-Haas Racing)
- Michael McDowell: Not returning, to Leavine Family Racing after the team signed, high profile free agent, Kasey Kahne. (2018 Prediction: Part-time XFinity)
2018 Drivers who could enter the series
- Darrell Wallace Jr.: Being shopped for sponsors by Richard Petty Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing could also, be interested.
Will be be updated as things are announced…