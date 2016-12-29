All of the fucks given in 2016

The field of fucks was far from barren in 2016. In fact, just shy of a billion fucks were given across social media the news this year.

It was, for lack of a better phrase, a very shitty year. For a start, most of the awesome people died. Things continued to go from bad to worse in Syria. Zika spread across the Americas. And Britain did the stupidest thing a country has done in a long, long time only for America to go ahead and top it.

In fact, 2016 was so bad that when you type ‘cel’ into Google, the first thing it suggests as an autofill is this:

The collective response to most of these things was: fuck. At the time of writing*, 946,158,697 fucks had been given (shared/commented/published in a blog or news article) in 2016. But what warranted the most fucks?

It won’t surprise you to know that the biggest day for fucks given was November 9, triggered by the election of Donald Trump. What might surprise you though, is just how many fucks were shared.

An average of 2,613,698 fucks were given per day in 2016. Most days — even the really shitty ones — saw between 2 and 4 millions fucks. On November 9, there were 7,638,384 — nearly three times the average.

What makes this all the more remarkable is that the second highest day only saw 3,518,781 mentions of the word fuck. Just look at the size of the spike: