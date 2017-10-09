Each NLDS team’s most important acquisition

Including one of the best minor league singings in recent memory

In the midst of the National League Division Series, we’re seeing players who were acquired by trade have major impacts on their respective teams. Unlike the ALDS list, this one includes one free agent signing — a minor league contract. Let’s take a look.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Turner: Signed a minor league contract in Feb. 2014.

Turner spent time with the Cincinnati Reds (where he was a 29th round draft pick), Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets, who non-tendered him after the 2013 season. He played 109 games for the Dodgers in 2014 and hit .340. Here are his wRC+ numbers in each season since: 158 in 2014, 141 in 2015, 123 in 2016 and 151 in 2017.

Key stat: Since breaking out with the Dodgers in 2014, Turner has been worth 18.3 WAR, the 10th most in the NL in that timeframe despite playing less games than all but three players in the top-17 (Kris Bryant, Bryce Harper and Giancarlo Stanton).

Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle and Brandon Kintzler

Madson and Doolittle

The trade: The Oakland Athletics sent Madson and Doolittle to the Nationals for Blake Treinen, Sheldon Neuse, and Jesus Luzardo at the 2017 trade deadline.

Kintzler

The trade: The Minnesota Twins sent Kintzler to the Nationals for Tyler Watson.

With bullpens now being as important as they are for title contenders, the Nationals had to improve theirs. Not only did they do that, but they turned it into a strength. Once these three came aboard, Madson and Doolittle in mid-July and Kintzler on the day of the trade deadline, they immediately became the go-to trio. While these guys may not be around for the long haul, but if they help the Nationals make the World Series, it’ll be worth it.

Key stat: Since joining the Nationals Doolittle has a .204 batting average against, while Madson’s is .186 and Kintzler’s is .253.

Chicago Cubs

Anthony Rizzo

The San Diego Padres sent Rizzo to the Cubs for Andrew Cashner and outfielder Kyung-Min Na.

I mean, come on. Rizzo’s journey to the majors isn’t the only inspiring thing about him, he’s simply one of the National League’s best hitters. He hits third (usually) in a loaded offense and, at 28 years old, is one of the older players in said lineup. This is just a classic we-didn’t-know-what-we-had trade.

Key stat: His 24 WAR since reaching the majors with the Cubs in 2012 is the eight most in the National League over that period. That total trails Joey Votto, Paul Goldschmidt and Freddie Freeman, though Rizzo strikes outs at a lower rate than all of them.

Arizona Diamondbacks

J.D. Martinez

The trade: The Detroit Tigers sent Martinez to the D’Backs for Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara, and Jose King.

Though Martinez will have just been a rental for the D’Backs if they choose not to resign him, he’s a major reason why they made the playoffs. It’s always good to have extra punch in your lineup, but that doesn’t really do justice to what Martinez did for the D’Backs. To beat the kind of teams that are in the playoffs this year, you need big, big bats, and the D’Backs added a huge one in Martinez.

Key stats: In 62 games for the D’Backs, Martinez hit 29 home runs and drove in 65 runs, posting a .302 average and 1.107 OPS.