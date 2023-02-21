Tata Elxsi

MSOs Secret to Success: Reduce Customer Effort Through Intelligent CPE Management

The Current MSO Market: An Overview

The media industry that was once product and service-driven is now shifting towards prioritizing customer experience. Today, customers demand convenience when interacting with their service providers. One of the biggest challenges in the MSO (Multiple System Operator) market is the high customer churn rates. A key solution to reducing customer churn rates is the integration of an efficient CPE management system.

Customer premises equipment are devices such as set-top boxes and routers that are kept at the customer’s location. Well-managed CPE devices can positively impact customer experience. In an industry where customer loyalty is the key to profitability, service providers do not want to lose their customers due to inefficient management of CPEs.

CPE and Customer Effort Score (CES)

With advanced CPE platforms, service providers can provide an enhanced customer experience. One of the key metrics for measuring customer experience is Customer Effort Score (CES). The customer effort score measures how much effort a customer puts in while interacting with their service providers, a metric that can have a direct impact on the brand and shareability of the service provider.

The Impact of Inefficient CPE Management on Customer Experience

Understanding the challenges that need to be addressed to provide a greater customer experience is the first step to implementing a great CPE management system. Here are some challenges:

Customer Premise Equipment Management — Improved Efficiency & Operations

There are 4 key measures for MSOs to solve most of the CPE-related challenges prevalent in the market today, help increase overall efficiency, and streamline operations.

Looking Ahead

Open-source CPE platforms such as RDK and Android TV are truly revolutionizing CPE engineering among service providers. These next-gen platforms standardize the core functions of CPE and truly enable operator control of software and choice of OEMs. Their transformative capabilities allow CPE management solutions to take their service to the next level, through seamless issue resolution, proactive actioning of CPE maintenance, and real-time data collection capabilities. This significantly reduces customer effort and improves their experience with the service provider.

Going forward, the CPE market is seeing numerous innovations thanks to the gathering of multi-level rich insights into platform usage and content consumption. This is enabled by CPE telemetry and management services for proactive issue resolution, self-healing for enhanced user experience, and having an intuitive dashboard for better visibility and quick identification of anomalies.

The MSOs who can intelligently manage their CPEs will have a competitive advantage and come out ahead in 2023 and beyond.

Are you ready to reimagine customer experience?

Media
Broadcast
Technology
Customer Experience

