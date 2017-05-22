Convolutional Methods for Text

So far we’ve set up our problem domain and talked a bit about the conceptual advantages of convolutions for NLP. From here out, I’d like to translate those concepts into practical methods that we can use to analyze and construct our networks.

Practical convolutions for text

You’ve probably seen an animation like the one above illustrating what a convolution does. The bottom is an input image, the top is the result and the gray shadow is the convolutional kernel which is repeatedly applied.

This all makes perfect sense except that the input described in the picture is an image, with two spatial dimensions (height and width). We’re talking about text, which has only one dimension, and it’s temporal not spatial.

For all practical purposes, that doesn’t matter. We just need to think of our text as an image of width n and height 1. Tensorflow provides a conv1d function that does that for us, but it does not expose other convolutional operations in their 1d version.

To make the “Text = an image of height 1” idea concrete, let’s see how we’d use the 2d convolutional op in Tensorflow on a sequence of embedded tokens.

So what we’re doing here is changing the shape of input with tf.expand_dims so that it becomes an “Image of height 1”. After running the 2d convolution operator we squeeze away the extra dimension.

Hierarchy and Receptive Fields

Many of us have seen pictures like the one above. It roughly shows the hierarchy of abstractions a CNN learns on images. In the first layer, the network learns basic edges. In the next layer, it combines those edges to learn more abstract concepts like eyes and noses. Finally, it combines those to recognize individual faces.

With that in mind, we need to remember that each layer doesn’t just learn more abstract combinations of the previous layer. Successive layers, implicitly or explicitly, see more of the input

Each “A” sees two inputs. Each “B” sees two “As” which have a common input so each “B” has a receptive field of 3. Each B is exposed to exactly 3 inputs.

Increasing Receptive Field

With vision often we’ll want the network to identify one or more objects in the picture while ignoring others. That is, we’ll be interested in some local phenomenon but not in a relationship that spans the entire input.

A convolutional network learns to recognize hotdogs. It doesn’t care what the hot dog is on, that the table is made of wood etc. It only cares if it saw a hotdog. (Source)

Text is more subtle as often we’ll want intermediate representations of our data to carry as much context about their surroundings as they possibly can. In other words, we want to have as large a receptive field as possible. Their are a few ways to go about this.

Larger Filters

The first, most obvious, way is to increase the filter size, that is doing a [1x5] convolution instead of a [1x3]. In my work with text, I’ve not had great results with this and I’ll offer my speculations as to why.

In my domain, I mostly deal with character level inputs and with texts that are morphologicaly very rich. I think of (at least the first) layers of convolution as learning n-grams so that the width of the filter corresponds to bigrams, trigrams etc. Having the network learn larger n-grams early exposes it to fewer examples, as there are more occurrences of “ab” in a text than “abb”.

I’ve never proved this interpretation but have gotten consistently poorer results with filter widths larger than 3.

Adding Layers

As we saw in the picture above, adding more layers will increase the receptive field. Dang Ha The Hien wrote a great guide to calculating the receptive field at each layer which I encourage you to read.

Adding layers has two distinct but related effects. The one that gets thrown around a lot is that the model will learn to make higher level abstractions over the inputs that it gets (Pixels =>Edges => Eyes => Face). The other is that the receptive field grows at each step .

This means that given enough depth, our network could look at the entire input layer though perhaps through a haze of abstractions. Unfortunately this is where the vanishing gradient problem may rear its ugly head.

The Gradient / Receptive field trade off

Neural networks are networks that information flows through. In the forward pass our input flows and transforms, hopefully becoming a representation that is more amenable to our task. During the back phase we propagate a signal, the gradient, back through the network. Just like in vanilla RNNs, that signal gets multiplied frequently and if it goes through a series of numbers that are smaller than 1 then it will fade to 0. That means that our network will end up with very little signal to learn from.

This leaves us with something of a tradeoff. On the one hand, we’d like to be able to take in as much context as possible. On the other hand, if we try to increase our receptive fields by stacking layers we risk vanishing gradients and a failure to learn anything.

Two Solutions to the Vanishing Gradient Problem

Luckily, many smart people have been thinking about these problems. Luckier still, these aren’t problems that are unique to text, the vision people also want larger receptive fields and information rich gradients. Let’s take a look at some of their crazy ideas and use them to further our own textual glory.

Residual Connections

2016 was another great year for the vision people with at least two very popular architectures emerging, ResNets and DenseNets (The DenseNet paper, in particular, is exceptionally well written and well worth the read) . Both of them address the same problem “How do I make my network very deep without losing the gradient signal?”

Arthur Juliani wrote a fantastic overview of Resnet, DenseNets and Highway networks for those of you looking for the details and comparison. I’ll briefly touch on DenseNets which take the core concept to its extreme.

A densenet architecture (Source)

The general idea is to reduce the distance between the signal coming from the networks loss and each individual layer. The way this is done is by adding a residual/direct connection between every layer and its predecessors. That way, the gradient can flow from each layer to its predecessors directly.

DenseNets do this in a particularly interesting way. They concatenate the output of each layer to its input such that:

We start with an embedding of our inputs, say of dimension 10. Our first layer calculates 10 feature maps. It outputs the 10 feature maps concatenated to the original embedding. The second layer gets as input 20 dimensional vectors (10 from the input and 10 from the previous layer) and calculates another 10 feature maps. Thus it outputs 30 dimensional vectors.

And so on and so on for as many layers as you’d like. The paper describes a boat load of tricks to make things manageable and efficient but that’s the basic premise and the vanishing gradient problem is solved.

There are two other things I’d like to point out.

I previously mentioned that upper layers have a view of the original input that may be hazed by layers of abstraction. One of the highlights of concatenating the outputs of each layer is that the original signal reaches the following layers intact, so that all layers have a direct view of lower level features, essentially removing some of the haze. The Residual connection trick requires that all of our layers have the same shape. That means that we need to pad each layer so that its input and output have the same spatial dimensions [1Xwidth]. That means that, on its own, this kind of architecture will work for sequence labeling tasks (Where the input and the output have the same spatial dimensions) but will need more work for encoding and classification tasks (Where we need to reduce the input to a fixed size vector or set of vectors). The DenseNet paper actually handles this as their goal is to do classification and we’ll expand on this point later.

Dilated Convolutions

Dilated convolutions AKA atrous convolutions AKA convolutions with holes are another method of increasing the receptive field without angering the gradient gods. When we looked at stacking layers so far, we saw that the receptive field grows linearly with depth. Dilated convolutions let us grow the receptive field exponentially with depth.

You can find an almost accessible explanation of dilated convolutions in the paper Multi scale context aggregation by dilated convolutions which uses them for vision. While conceptually simple, it took me a while to understand exactly what they do, and I may still have it not quite right.

The basic idea is to introduce “holes” into each filter, so that it doesn’t operate on adjacent parts of the input but rather skips over them to parts further away. Note that this is different from applying a convolution with stride >1. When we stride a filter, we skip over parts of the input between applications of the convolution. With dilated convolutions, we skip over parts of the input within a single application of the convolution. By cleverly arranging growing dilations we can achieve the promised exponential growth in receptive fields.