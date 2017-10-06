2017 ALDS New York Yankees vs Cleveland Indians Game 2

Last nights game had a few surprises that people didn’t expect. Two go hand in hand that I don’t think anyone expected Bauer to have a no hitter through 5 and that the Yankees would struggle so much with him. The Yankees lineup looks anxious and couldn’t lay off the curveballs out of the strike zone. A lot were thrown in the strike zone (some not actually strikes just called so by an umpire having a terrible game being the plate with a spotty strike zone) and when they were the Yankee hitters were pulling off everything hitting weak grounders. Aside from Castro going the other way, they could never make the adjustment even in crucial situation. The Indians benefitted from Jay Bruce having a good game with a double and a big 2 run homer. Their experience and starting pitching superiority showed as Sonny Gray was off. He has a lot of movement on his pitches but he needs to simplify and start aiming for an area and not be so fine so he doesn’t keep falling behind batters and walking them.

This afternoon’s matchup has two pitchers in CC Sabathia and Corey Kluber, at total opposite points in their career as well as style. Kluber is in his prime and can flat out dominate and rack up the strike outs. CC at this point is a finesse pitcher who can strike a couple guys out but relies on keeping guys off balance and locating his pitches with movement. CC has had a resurgence this year, especially after Yankees loses being a stopper for thee but Kluber is going to be your Cy Young winner.

For CC to be successful he’s going to need a very well pitched game; location on his pitches will be the primary factor. He no longer has the velocity to make mistakes with his fastball. He’s going to have to get his curveball and changeup over, having a good feel for both. If he’s going to go toe to toe with Kluber I’m expecting him to do so by “pitching backwards” meaning he’s using his off speed stuff to get ahead in the count and then spot his fastball for outs and change eye level. This matchup doesn’t favor him at all with a lot of talented righties. Don’t forget to look to see if Cleveland will try to bunt and make CC move after he was upset but hitters trying to bunt on him not long ago.

Corey Kluber is always fun to watch when he’s got everything going for him. He runs his 2-sean to both sides of the plate and his slider is devastating. He’ll mix in some other off speed in a curve or occasional change but those two pitches are so good paired with his ability to locate he’s a nightmare on batters. He can get ahead in the count any way he likes, fastball early and put away with his slider or use his slider to get hitters to take early in the count and get in on them with his fastball. I have NO doubt he’s going to follow the blueprint Bauer used last night of sliders off the plate and fastballs in. Kluber unlike Bauer though doesn’t like to pitch up in the zone so the Yankees will need to get him to elevate some pitches and capitalize on them to have any chance at getting to him.

If the Yankees can’t make the adjustment and stay on the breaking stuff without pulling off, this is going to be a dominant effort by Kluber. He could easily get 10Ks and carry a no-no for some time. The Yankees will need to capitalize on his mistakes and when they get runners on, move them over so they can score them on outs. Cleveland is going to do what they do and be aggressive with CC since he should be around the plate. Not giving them free passes and allowing them to advance on mistakes will be huge. CC might have too much being asked of him to hang with a Cy Young candidate at this point of his career. If the Yankees can pull it off they’re maturing faster and with more confidence than anyone thought. Classic case of the young guy vs the old veteran.

