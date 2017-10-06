2017 NLDS Washington Nationals vs Chicago Cubs Game 1

Both of the National League matchups should be entertaining. They’ve got good lineups and pitching staffs, they should be fun to watch.

Kyle Kendricks is starting game 1 for Chicago. He’s had a shortened season but pitched well. He’s a contact 2-seam, slider type pitcher who needs to keep the ball down in the zone and get ground balls to have a chance. The Nats lineup is a good low ball hitting group but they can be free swinging at times getting impatient. If he can spot the corners at knee height he should be able to get through the lineup. If he misses the Nationals have power to make him pay.

Stephen Strasburg will take the ball for the Nationals. He’s had a really good year, putting up consistent strikeout numbers and low era. Finally starting to show consistency and be the pitcher everyone expected. Strasburg has a power fastball, power curve and changeup. If he’s able to get all 3 going then the Cubs hitters will have a looooong night. He can be erratic and throw a lot of pitches, so it’s important they work the count on him. He’s going to challenge with his fastball and get a lot of swings and misses with his curveball. The changeup is for show and gets him some quick outs to get him deeper into the game.

I think the Nats will be able to get to Hendricks and put up some runs. The Cubs haven’t been themselves and Strasburg can play on their aggressiveness with his stuff and limited wildness. Bullpen edge goes to Chicago since the Nats need to find a way to get the ball to Kintzler. This series should be good to watch with all the star power from both teams.

Can the Cubs find their magic from last year or will the Nationals finally win a playoff series?

I’d love to hear your opinions positive or negative. DM me to talk pitching!

Follow me:

Instagram : @S_onthechest

Twitter: @S_onhischest

Snapchat: S_onthechest13