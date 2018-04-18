Why the solutions to the digital attention crisis will emerge from Google > Apple.

Is Android the land of opportunity?

It’s counterintuitive. Google relies on monetizing users’ attention with advertisements for 84% of its total revenue. But because of how open the Android platform is for developers, we are likely to see more innovation in the digital wellness space here vs. on iOS.

Apple and Google have different design philosophies. Apple is responsible for knowing what’s best for its users and making sure they have the same experience, whereas Google believes users may all want different things, and thus offers a more flexible platform to developers.

How it Works.

On the surface, Android and iOS are very similar smartphone operating systems. Both have a lock-screen, a home-screen, a voice assistant, etc. Most 3rd-party apps, whether viewed on Android or iOS, have the exact same functions, even if they look a little bit different.

However, a closer look reveals a crucial difference between the two third-party platforms.

Apple’s OS only runs on Apple devices, which allows iOS to deliver a tightly controlled and identical global-experience to every user. Google’s OS must support many different device manufacturers. And these different manufactures have many unique chipsets, screen sizes, cameras, and physical buttons. Each of them needs the ability to create a custom fork of Android as well as custom core-apps that support their unique hardware.

The consequence of this difference for Android users is that their lock-screen, home-screen, and core apps–such as for making calls or taking photos–will be different depending on which device they purchase.

The consequence for app developers is that they have the freedom on Android to customize the global-experience of using the device.

While Google can reject any app that abuses this freedom, and has recently shown signs of getting stricter on select UX permissions, it’s technically possible for any Android app to change every aspect of the end user’s experience from the moment they unlock the phone.

This includes changing what’s visible on the home-screen, replacing app-icons, generating or intercepting text messages, and even drawing content over top of other apps.

Siempo exemplifies the opportunities developers have to improve the user interface of smartphones. Disclosure: I work for Siempo.

Some of these apps, known as “home apps” or “launchers,” serve hundreds of millions of users worldwide as they can make their interface more minimalist, more customizable or more like a “Hello Kitty Phone.”

Google has its own launcher installed by default on the Nexus and Pixel devices that are designed, developed and marketed all by Google. It’s important to note that even if Google were to make its launcher more humane, it would only go into effect on a fraction of Android devices.

Launchers can be more technically challenging and resource-intensive to build, but they offer entrepreneurs the chance to develop a niche experience of the mobile internet.

What would an Oprah Phone or Tony Robbins Phone look and feel like?

A Headspace Phone or CrossFit Phone?

Welcome to a Hello Kitty digital life.

In fact, in 2013 Facebook attempted to trojan horse their way into the smartphone space by launching Facebook Home to turn any Android device into a “Facebook Phone.” It failed in large part due to the invasiveness of having the news feed on the lock screen, but demonstrated the imagination developers could exercise on the platform.