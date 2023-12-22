Open Telemetry with multiple NestJS and logs in tracing Alexander Knips 5 min read · Dec 22, 2023 -- Listen Share

The following article will expand further on https://www.tomray.dev/nestjs-open-telemetry and show how it works with a couple of NestJS apps together and also make logs appear in your distributed traces. Follow Tom’s guide for a detailled

Please refer to https://github.com/alexknips/nest-open-telemetry for the actual code. Feel free to use the code under the MIT license.

From there I created multiple NestJS apps to showcase how distributed tracing has real benefits.

Each NestJS app builds a Docker Container and they can be run together as

version: '3.7'

services:

jaeger:

image: jaegertracing/all-in-one:latest

ports:

- "16686:16686"

- "4318:4318"

- "4317:4317"

environment:

- LOG_LEVEL=debug

networks:

- jaeger-example

nestapp1:

image: nestapp1

build:

context: nest1

dockerfile: Dockerfile

ports:

- "3001:3000"

environment:

- OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://jaeger:4318

networks:

- jaeger-example

depends_on:

- jaeger

- nestapp2

- nestapp3

nestapp2:

image: nestapp2

build:

context: nest2

dockerfile: Dockerfile

ports:

- "3002:3000"

environment:

- OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://jaeger:4318

networks:

- jaeger-example

depends_on:

- jaeger

- nestapp3

nestapp3:

image: nestapp3

build:

context: nest3

dockerfile: Dockerfile

ports:

- "3003:3000"

environment:

- OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=http://jaeger:4318

networks:

- jaeger-example

depends_on:

- jaeger



networks:

jaeger-example:

Here we configure one container jaeger for the Jaeger distributed tracing backend. Please be aware that this can be replaced by any other tracing backend of your choice that is compatible with OpenTelemetry, Datadog is another example. I also want to take the chance to remind everyone that OpenTelemetry is a standard and not a service. However te community provides SDKs for the standard. But it does not come with its own tracing backend. We configure a couple of ports for jaeger. 4318 is used for OpenTelemetry interaction through http and 4317 for OpenTelemetry through grcp. 16686 is the port for the Jaeger UI.

The system of the services can be explained through a container diagram that I created following the C4 model standard in Mermaid.JS

C4Container

title System Contain diagram: OpenTelemetry with multiple NestJS apps



Person(user, User, "Some user", "...")

System_Ext(tracingBackend, "Distributed Tracing Backend", "This can be Jaeger, Datadog or any other tracing backend compatible with the OTEL standard.")



Container_Boundary(c1, "Apps") {

Container(nest1, "NestJS 1", "NestJS")

Container(nest2, "NestJS 2", "NestJS")

Container(nest3, "NestJS 3", "NestJS")

Rel(nest2, nest3, "Uses", "HTTPS")

Rel(nest1, nest2, "Uses", "HTTPS")

Rel(user, nest1, "Uses", "HTTPS")

}



Rel(user, nest1, "Uses", "HTTPS")

Rel(nest1, tracingBackend, "Uses", "OTEL")

Rel(nest2, tracingBackend, "Uses", "OTEL")

Rel(nest3, tracingBackend, "Uses", "OTEL")

Zoom image will be displayed

So in this example the User calls the micro-service NestJS-1 which in turn calls NestJS-2 which in turn calls NestJS-3. Let’s not go into whether this is a good design or but how distributed tracing can be set up and help debug performance issues and how one call leads to a long chain of interactions between micro-services.

Each NestJS micro-service contains a tracer.ts to connect to the tracing backend through the OpenTelemetry protocol.

'use strict';



import { OTLPTraceExporter } from '@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-grpc';

import { Resource } from '@opentelemetry/resources';

import { NodeSDK } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-node';

import { SemanticResourceAttributes } from '@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions';

import { NestInstrumentation } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation-nestjs-core';

import { HttpInstrumentation } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation-http';

import { ExpressInstrumentation } from '@opentelemetry/instrumentation-express';



// Configure the SDK to export telemetry data to the console

// Enable all auto-instrumentations from the meta package

const exporterOptions = {

url: 'http://jaeger:4317', // grcp

};



const traceExporter = new OTLPTraceExporter(exporterOptions);



const sdk = new NodeSDK({

traceExporter,

instrumentations: [

// getNodeAutoInstrumentations(),

new NestInstrumentation(),

new HttpInstrumentation(),

new ExpressInstrumentation(),

],

resource: new Resource({

[SemanticResourceAttributes.SERVICE_NAME]: 'nest1',

}),

});



// initialize the SDK and register with the OpenTelemetry API

// this enables the API to record telemetry

sdk.start();



// gracefully shut down the SDK on process exit

process.on('SIGTERM', () => {

sdk

.shutdown()

.then(() => console.log('Tracing terminated'))

.catch((error) => console.log('Error terminating tracing', error))

.finally(() => process.exit(0));

});



export default sdk;

After the imports for the OpenTelemetry SDK, we configure the exporter options. Here you can also choose the HTTP backend. We then wrap the actual exporter.

Instrumentations are configured through

instrumentations: [

// getNodeAutoInstrumentations(),

new NestInstrumentation(),

new HttpInstrumentation(),

new ExpressInstrumentation(),

],

and the resource defines the name of our micro-service to appear in the tracing. Afterwards the tracing is started and properly awaited and logged.

The actual startup of the NestJS app is main.ts

import { NestFactory } from '@nestjs/core';

import { AppModule } from './app.module';

import tracer from './tracer';



async function bootstrap() {

// Start SDK before nestjs factory create

await tracer.start();



const app = await NestFactory.create(AppModule);

await app.listen(3000);

}

bootstrap();

We can now start all apps together through executing

docker compose up --build

Let’s take a look at Jaeger at http://localhost:16686/

Zoom image will be displayed

You can see how the call to Nest1 goes to Nest2 and then to Nest3 to return again to Nest2 and then to Nest1.

The long bars represent Spans as explained in detail in the OpenTelemetry docs https://opentelemetry.io/docs/concepts/signals/traces/.

Open Telemetry Logs

The OpenTelemetry specification allows us to enhance the traces with logs, also called events and explained in detail in https://opentelemetry.io/docs/concepts/signals/logs/.

While a Span represents a process with a starting and ending time, an Event present a single point in time. As such logs are events.

In the repo linked above we also show how to enhance the traces with logs. This is then represented as a vertical bar on the trace as seen below. The time shown here as 5.28ms is relative to the parent span.

Zoom image will be displayed

How do we achieve this?

We create a custom logger

import { Injectable, Scope, ConsoleLogger } from '@nestjs/common';

import api from '@opentelemetry/api';



@Injectable({ scope: Scope.TRANSIENT })

export class MyLoggerService extends ConsoleLogger {

customLog(message: string) {

const activeSpan = api.trace.getSpan(api.context.active())

activeSpan.addEvent(message)

this.log(message);

}

}

that takes the log message and injects it into the active span as an event. This is obviously not production-ready but can easily be extended and modified.

Just make sure there are two different approaches and goals:

Inject logs into the distributed tracing as seen above Give each log a tracing id such that you can find the trace that belong to a specific log message (sometimes in a different system). Pino instrumentation (https://www.npmjs.com/package/@opentelemetry/instrumentation-pin) achieves this but not the first.

For production-ready you would probably customize a logger such as pino instead of extending ConsoleLogger.

Thanks for reading, Alex.