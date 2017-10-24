WHO WILL WEEP FOR HIDEO NOMO?

For a team that’s been playing baseball since 1884, the Dodgers have almost always had eras capped by World Series championships. While their time in Brooklyn was mostly rooted in hard luck and heartbreak for the better part of a century, they finally(!!) won their first championship during the 1955 season with a team that was comprised mostly of now legends; names like Jackie, Pee Wee, The Duke, Gil, Campy, Jim Gilliam, and Don Newcombe became this unbelievably beloved and cherished team. Not just because they were good (they were), but because they brought the unthinkable reality of a World Series title to Brooklyn.

Two seasons later, the Dodgers would be gone, cross-country to California. They left all the ghosts of Flatbush with them: The Bums, the Trolley Dodgers, the Sym-Phony Band, Hilda Chester, Red Barber, Pigtown. It was mid-century Los Angeles. They were Hollywood’s team now. No need for the grit and grime of a team that had spent the last 44 years playing baseball on the site of a former garbage dump in a neighborhood named for the stench of hog farts. They’d win the Series a year after coming West in 1959 in an Olympic sized stadium that held 93,000 people, meaning virtually anyone could attended had they only the will — and a transistor radio to listen to Vin Scully as the sightlines were less than welcoming.

By the dawn of the 60s, they had a glamorous ballpark carved from eight million cubic feet of rock on a hilltop surrounded by glistening pavement built atop the displaced working class Latino Angeleno families that used to call Chavez Ravine home. They were shiny and Sandy and Don fucking Drysdale was from Van fucking Nuys. Maury Wills would steal second so fast the infielders would do that thing in cartoons where they’d spin themselves into the ground like a corkscrew. It was the early 60s and it was Camelot. They’d win the World Series in ‘63 & ‘65 and the National League pennant once more in the decade.

The 70s spawned three trips to the World Series, losing all of them, once to Oakland and twice to the Yankees. The teams were good. Very good. Cincinnati was always better. The A’s were always better. The Yankees were always better. The Dodgers of the 70s: Cey and Garvey and Lopes and Russell and Yeager and Dusty and Reggie would actually win their World Series title in the 1981, the beneficiary of a labor strike that allowed them to back their way into the postseason with an odd playoff configuration to allow them to contend while only having won the National League Western division during the first half of the season prior to the strike. It’s weird. It’s my favorite. They beat Houston, Montreal and then, finally, the Yankees. It was nearly a decade of build up.

‘88 is Gibson. Everyone knows it. It’s the most iconic moment in baseball history post-expansion. The fist pumps, the limp, the mustache, the “SHE IS GONE!” The waddle of racist homophobe Tommy Lasorda. The anger of Dennis Eckersley. I actually have no incontrovertible proof they even played the rest of the series. I bet there are people who truly believe the Kirk Gibson home run literally won the Dodgers the World Series. We get it. It happened. It was incredible. It was the last time the Dodgers played in a World Series.

Which brings be to my point — and you may be grumpy and irritated that it’s taken this long, but I promise it’s worth it:What the hell has happened since? Surely we didn’t just fall asleep since the team was sold to the current owners (by the way, the team has been owned by FOUR different groups, not including a stint under Major League Baseball seizure and oversight in 2011, in the years since ‘88). It can’t be possible that we had Brakelights ‘88 and then it’s June 3 and 4, 2013 and Yasiel Puig shows up gunning dudes out at home plate and destroying baseballs (I consider this the nexus point for the narrative currently reaching its apparent climax for those following at home.)