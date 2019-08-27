Something strange happens when we break up. A concoction of memories and thoughts occupy our minds — anything from “my life is over” to “I’ll make the best of my regained freedom”. There are self-doubts and pain, to the regular chanting of “this sucks”. Yes, it does suck. Break-ups suck for the person being dumped and they suck for the person doing the nasty deed.

A break-up may be cruel or cordial; rarely it can be neutral. These are not our finest hours. And the longer a relationship lasted, the harder it will be to get over it. You’ve shared a life, your dreams, a home, a sense of self. And suddenly you find yourself in the throes of a refurbishment project you didn’t even ask for. But understanding the scientific basis of break-ups — why people do it and how they get over it alongside the neuroscientific underpinnings of heartbreak — may offer an opportunity for self-analysis.

Knowing why you feel the way you feel may provide some much-needed perspective; the necessary distance to re-examine your thoughts. Will your new scientific appreciation work wonders and lift you back into the realm of those who have got it all together? Hardly, because yes, getting over a partner takes time (and I’ll explain why below). But it serves as a nice reminder that perhaps there is no magic here. Yes, perhaps heartbreak is but a melting pot of thoughts and brain chemicals.

Why we break up

Every relationship is unique, and you will have your reasons for calling it quits (or your other half will). But according to research there are eight main arguments for a break-up: the desire to be more autonomous, not sharing the same interests or character traits, not being supportive enough, not being open enough, not being loyal, not spending enough time together, not being fair enough to each other, and the loss of romance. Chances are your break-up falls within multiple of these categories. (Interestingly, for women, autonomy is one of the main reasons for a break-up.)

If you’re mending a broken heart at this moment, realize that you did not have control over how your partner felt. They arrived at this conclusion for a reason and it may not even be a good reason, but that’s not debatable.

Yet according to scientific evidence, how long a relationship may last can be (somewhat) predicted. When Galena K. Rhoades at the University of Denver, U.S., began to study relationship commitment, she couldn’t have known just how much constraining factors matter. So what are ‘constraint commitments’? They’re restrictions which make us more committed to staying in a relationship. Rhoades proposed three types:

1. Perceived constraints, which include external factors. They include social pressures to stay together or the feeling that you invested a lot into a relationship. Maybe you think that your life as you know it will come to a halt or you’re worried about your partner’s mental health.

2. Material constraints include financial and physical pressures, such as owning a property or a pet together, sharing furniture or a bank account.

3. Felt constraints describe the feeling of being trapped or stuck in a relationship.

Rhoades recruited 1184 individuals between the ages of 18 to 35 years, all of whom were in a relationship of at least two months. Over eight months, participants received two rounds of questionnaires to examine their dedication to their partners and the three constraints. Twenty-six percent of the relationships ended within the time frame of the study. What the authors found was sobering.

They noted that fewer perceived or material constraints and higher felt constraints could explain break-ups. Let that sink in. It means that couples who feel social pressure or live in shared accommodation are less likely to break up. In other words, we use our partnerships to give us a sense of emotional or material stability. But then again, perhaps that’s what relationships are all about to begin with? For those who feel trapped, chances are higher that things will come to an end.

It’s a romantic concept to believe that love is at the core of a long-lasting relationship. And pondering the constraints of your past relationship may illuminate some of its shortcomings.

How we break up

Break-ups aren’t accidents. The reflections that ultimately lead to someone cutting ties do not happen one day to the next (unless infidelity is involved). If you’re heartbroken, remind yourself that your partner arrived at his or her conclusion likely after a substantial amount of time.

Just how complex and expansive the process of separation can be, shows an analysis of individual break-up points. The authors of the research identified 16 steps that occur before the final break-up (see graphic). And though these events don’t always happen in this order, it may comfort you to know that you mattered. Yes, you mattered enough for your ex to take time to mull over the end of the relationship.

Often, one senses the expiration date is drawing near — like some minor irritation or a growing nervousness. But these suspicions are based on concrete warning signs. According to research by Aalto University in Finland, such signals even extend to social media. The scientists studied data from social networks (mostly Twitter) to detect break-up patterns. They found that heartbreakers-to-be sent fewer messages to their partners, but more messages to other users. Overall, the number of messages they shared online went down. Withdrawal is a classic symptom of looming separation — even on social media.

When it comes to the final act of breaking up, things tend to be more messy than civil. Fifty-eight percent of Americans said their relationship took a dramatic end. Only a quarter of couples ended things in a civil manner. In the digital age, it may be reassuring to know that the majority of people still have the decency to break up face-to-face (57%), although younger generations are more likely to use text messaging (34%). Damn you technology! Perhaps certain things shouldn’t be that easy.

Your brain on heartbreak

Heartbreak hurts, but not in the metaphorical sense. Our brains actually share pathways for physical and social pain. If you feel like you’re going to die after a break-up that pain is real. But it’s not in your heart, it’s in your head.

Experimental research using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) found that a region of the brain called the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) activated when participants experienced physical pain, but also when they were rejected.

That the brain treats rejection like physical pain is a topic of much fascination. A team at the University of Michigan discovered that when we experience physical pain such as burning, the brain activates its opioid response system, releasing the natural painkillers. Astonishingly, the same happens when we feel rejected. Resilient personalities tend to have an advantage because their opioid systems activate more strongly.

To test the hypothesis that painkillers alleviate emotional pain, one study monitored responses to social exclusion over three months during which individuals were given paracetamol (two tablets daily) or a placebo. Those who took the paracetamol felt considerably less hurt after three weeks than placebo candidates. It took an average of nine days for painkiller candidates to feel the difference. Brain scans using fMRI showed that the group had lowered activity in the ACC region of the brain. But don’t run off to the pharmacy! Boosting your brain’s natural opioids has been shown to be a superior strategy for combating sadness and anxiety. Exercise, for example, is a great way to increase opioid activation. Reach for the trainers instead!

So why does rejection hurt so much in the first place? Human evolutionary research may have an answer. Fending for oneself is hard, so as a species we’ve evolved to develop social bonds. Ties to our fellow human beings provide a clear advantage for survival and feeling the pain of rejection helps to motivate us to make new connections. If you weren’t feeling devastated over losing a partner, you may not be open to forming new social bonds. So, rest assured, your tears are happening for a reason and it’s a darn good one — survival.

Love is addiction

Unless it’s been an abusive relationship, the heartbroken can find themselves obsessively focusing on their ex-partners. You may spend more time and energy on trying to see your ex, experience mood swings, and feel like you’re losing control. These thoughts and behaviors can become compulsive, which is why social stalking is fairly common. I hate to break it to you, but you may be addicted to your ex.

The reasons for our juvenile behaviors may lie deep within our brain’s reward system. The nucleus accumbens — the fancy term for a brain region associated with cocaine cravings — activates when we think about or see an ex. Addiction studies found that drug cravings increased dopamine levels in the nucleus accumbens.

But what exactly happens when you think about an ex you‘re still in love with? Your brain will associate the image with a positive experience. This activates your brain’s reward center and stimulates the release of dopamine. The neurotransmitter then interacts with glutamate (another neurotransmitter) to activate the brain’s reward-related learning system. It’s the same circuit that helps humans learn basic survival skills like eating. When you’re continuously exposed to someone or something that gives you pleasure, your brain learns that it needs this person, object or substance. That’s why seeing a photo of your ex makes you want to call or see them.

It’s not you, it’s your brain. Oh wait, your brain is you. The good news is: addictions can be overcome.

Where do we go from here?

You are not alone. Eighty-five percent of Americans go through a break-up at least once in their lives. The aftermath is a time a friend recently compared to “having my head slammed into the wall, staring at the perfect moon crater-shaped dent it left in the plaster, slamming my head into the wall repeatedly, wasting more band-aids, speaking to others about their band-aids, trying new band-aids, getting the urge to slam my head into the wall, inspecting the dent in the wall, ripping off all the band-aids, and plastering over the crater. I won’t need another band-aid.” Yes, it’s a bit of a process; a chaotic back and forth.

Men and women cope with separation by talking about their ex, staying friends with an ex, ruminating, and crying or pleading. Those who do the rejecting are often more likely to suggest friendships. They also try to boost their ex’s self-esteem, drink or take drugs and try to attract new partners.

Understandably, we tend to be less satisfied with our lives in the months immediately following a break-up — at least for a while. For people who lived together or who planned to get married, the fall is harder. If, on the other hand, you’ve begun a new relationship or happen to come out of a very good one, the decline in life satisfaction will be much smaller.

The same friend told me: “I was with him for five years. Only now, after two years, am I truly happy to be on my own.” The famous dump equation states it takes x/2=y to get over someone. So, if you’ve been in a relationship for 10 years it will take you (10/2=5) five years to get over your partner. Could it be true?

It certainly sounds neat. But people are too different to create an equation to predict the end of mourning. How long it will take depends on too many different factors. But that’s not to say that having a ‘deadline’ isn’t helpful for some. Perhaps knowing that you are ‘allowed’ five years to get over an ex is an encouraging thought.

Tell me what to do already

From book stores to the Internet — the world is filled with strategies to get over an ex. An issue so much at the core of the human experience, the digital landscape provides relief — from how-to advice, and personal stories to listicles; guidance for everyone about everything.

But I’d like to leave you with an interesting approach straight from the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Colorado. Practice the placebo effect. When individuals who had recently been through an unexpected break-up were given a “powerful [nasal spray to reduce] emotional pain”, they not only reported feeling better after seeing an image of their ex, but their brains responded differently compared to before they had received the spray. The nasal spray was a mixture of water and salt. Yet, activity across brain regions connected to rejection decreased. The positive expectations of the ‘miracle’ spray likely activated their opioid systems. So, start doing the things you believe will make you feel better because there’s a good chance they will make you feel better.

Your brain is incredible, capable of causing you intense pain and numbing that pain at the same time. Within the chaos of the break-up, there is a silver lining. It just takes time to find it.

Illustrations by Anne Freier.