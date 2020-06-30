We Did Not, In Fact, Build This City on Rock and Roll

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about false promises. About the narratives of adolescence that delivered, to boys in white, middle-class suburbs, messages about what would be ahead — what had to be ahead, what we deserved to have. About the absurd and unnoticed privilege to believe that things will not only turn out for the best, but that somehow, for us, they are predestined to do so. The promises our teachers gave, if we worked hard, if we behaved. It is a storyline that engulfed me growing up, even as it eluded so many Americans for so long.

Storylines of youth and possibility, I think, are often constructed upon foundations of untruth — not bald-faced lies, exactly, but convenient fabrications and confabulations designed to make sure we have our shit together by the time we come of age. Carrots first, so that maybe the sticks won’t be as necessary later on.

Yesterday, I sat in a Jesuit church outside Cleveland and said goodbye to one of my oldest and dearest friends. I’d known him since we were barely 15, both of us on the edges of high-school existence, and thanks to him our friendship was rekindled as adults to become one of the most significant relationships of my life. He died of cancer last week at 52 after decades of touching many thousands of people with mentorship, determination and care.

The day before the funeral, because of the coronavirus, the wake was replaced by a drive-by “car parade,” where legions of friends and admirers could honk, wave to the family and show support.

One friend of his built a Spotify playlist for the passing cars to play during this interlude — a quixotic attempt to create a shared storyline so people separated by a virus could experience a mournful event together, to a fashion.

The playlist, naturally, was laden with the notes of our 1980s youth. U2. New Order. Modern English. Simple Minds. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark. As my hyperactive mind careened across the collage of my life — a 52-pickup jumble of moments experienced and remembered and remembered again, this time more hazily — I realized how misleading the soundtrack of our suburban American youth was.

In a dark era streaked with unprecedented uncertainty — at least, that was how we felt — the soundtrack was optimistic and fanciful and poppy. It was the love child of the doo-wop 1950s and the British Invasion 1960s who’d grown up in the 1970s and outgrown disco and funk. By the 1980s, this soundtrack thought itself sophisticated and street smart. But it was really all Pop Rock triumphs and Bubble Yum melancholy, built to walk across mall floors sticky with Orange Julius to get to the darker back part of Spencer Gifts.

Records, after all, needed to be sold. Friday night dances needed to be soundtracked. Roller rinks needed to rock. And Gen-Z high-school marching bands, filled with our not-yet-born children, patiently stood on suburban football fields 35 years in the future, waiting for their poppy Friday night arrangements to arrive.

But oh, yes. False promises. Let’s visit some of those.