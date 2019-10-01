Showing tooltip only when “text-overflow: ellipsis” is active in Angular8.

Anup Bangale
Oct 1, 2019 · 4 min read
Ellipsis is enabled with title.
A working example of showing tool-tip when an ellipsis is active.

In many websites, we see the text is clipped to max-width and ending with three dots “…”, but we programmers already know, that’s nothing but the “text-overflow: ellipsis” is active.

But again when the text has hovered it shows whole text including clipped text in the tool-tip.

How?

So the same thing we are going to implement here, We will see “How to show tooltip only when “text-overflow: ellipsis” is active in Angular ?” by using some tricks.

As Angular says, Directives are meant to attach custom behavior to elements in the DOM”.

Let’s begin with creating one custom Directive named EllipsifyMeDirectivewhich should be responsible for adding our expected behavior to the HTML element.

And even it could be used as many as times we want same behavior to HTML elements in entire Angular application like below.

example-name.component.html

<p appEllipsifyMe>
   Lorem ipsum dolor eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore
   magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud.
</p>
  • Open a terminal in the project directory and run the following command to generate a new directive.
> ng g d ellipsifyMe
  • AngularCLI will create a new directive named ellipsify-me.directive.ts and will register it with app.module.ts”.

ellipsify-me.directive.ts

import { Directive } from '@angular/core';@Directive({
selector: '[appEllipsifyMe]'
})
export class EllipsifyMeDirective {constructor() { }}

NOTE:- To turn on “ellipsis” effect for the text, these styles are must be added.

text-overflow: ellipsis;
overflow: hidden;
white-space: nowrap;
  • We can add these styles by CSS class to the element but as we are using directives, it is not good to create any dependencies over the CSS class.
  • But, It will be great if directives only do it for us whenever we add “appEllipsifyMe” over any element
  • Here we can achieve it with the help of @HostListener & Renderer2.
Image for post
Image for post

In ellipsify-me.directive.ts

import { Directive, ElementRef, Renderer2 } from '@angular/core';@Directive({
selector: '[appEllipsifyMe]'
})
export class EllipsifyMeDirective {
domElement: any;constructor(private elementRef: ElementRef, 
            private renderer: Renderer2) {
   this.domElement = this.elementRef.nativeElement;
   const elipsifyme = {
     'text-overflow': 'ellipsis',
     'overflow': 'hidden',
     'white-space': 'nowrap',
    };Object.keys(elipsifyme).forEach(element=> {
     this.renderer.setStyle(
       this.domElement, `${element}`, elipsifyme[element]
      );
    });
  }
}

To know more follow below link.

Setting Styles to DOM Element through Directive using Renderer2 in Angular8.

Sometimes, developers may come across the requirement where they have to create some custom directives which are having…

medium.com

We also want the full text to be shown as a tool-tip when the mouse hovers on the text, but we want it only when it is clipped & ending with three dots “…”.

  • For this case, we are using @HostListener to get window’s resize event so that we can set the title attribute to the DOM element using Renderer2 with the condition when,
this.domElement.offsetWidth < this.domElement.scrollWidth

In ellipsify-me.directive.ts

@HostListener("window:resize", ["$event.target"])
setToolTip() {
  (this.domElement.offsetWidth < this.domElement.scrollWidth) ?
       this.renderer.setAttribute(this.domElement, 'title',
                          this.domElement.textContent) :
       this.renderer.removeAttribute(this.domElement, 'title');
}

Things to observe.

  • When the element renders first-time on the browser, even though ellipsis is active it is not showing tool-tip.
  • By debugging, it is observed that the values of offsetWidth & scrollWidth for this “domElement” rendering first time on the browser are,
offsetWidth : 0 
scrollWidth : 0
  • To fix this, implement AfterViewInit and in ngAfterViewInit()
  • Set “scrollTop” to a small value to get exact changed values of “offsetWidth” & “scrollWidth” as a trick.

In ellipsify-me.directive.ts

ngAfterViewInit(): void {
  this.renderer.setProperty(this.domElement, 'scrollTop', 1);
  this.setToolTip();
}

So now it’s done perfectly fine.

Finally, “ellipsify-me.directive.ts” file will look like.

ellipsify-me.directive.ts

import { Directive, ElementRef, Renderer2, HostListener, AfterViewInit } from '@angular/core';@Directive({
selector: '[appEllipsifyMe]'
})
export class EllipsifyMeDirective implements AfterViewInit {
  domElement: any;constructor(private elementRef: ElementRef,
            private renderer: Renderer2) {
      this.domElement = this.elementRef.nativeElement;
      const elipsifyme = {
             'text-overflow': 'ellipsis',
             'overflow': 'hidden',
             'white-space': 'nowrap',
            };
      Object.keys(elipsifyme).forEach(element => {
           this.renderer.setStyle(
           this.domElement, `${element}`, elipsifyme[element]
           );
        });
    }ngAfterViewInit(): void {
      this.renderer.setProperty(this.domElement, 'scrollTop', 1);
      this.setToolTip();
   }@HostListener('window:resize', ['$event.target'])
  setToolTip() {
      (this.domElement.offsetWidth < this.domElement.scrollWidth) ?
         this.renderer.setAttribute(this.domElement,
                     'title',this.domElement.textContent) :
         this.renderer.removeAttribute(this.domElement, 'title');
   }
}

Now for any element like <p>,<span>,<div> add directive by using its selector “appEllipsifyMe” and its all Done 👍.

<p appEllipsifyMe>
  Lorem ipsum dolor eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore
  magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud.
</p>

Working Example on stackBlitz.

ng-ellipsiswithtooltip — StackBlitz

Starter project for Angular apps that exports to the Angular CLI

stackblitz.com

For more details on “scrollTop”, “offsetWidth”, “scrollWidth” please follow below link

Element size and scrolling

There are many JavaScript properties that allow us to read information about element width, height, and other geometry…

javascript.info

Hope this article is helpful for you. If you have any suggestions, please comment below.

Thanks, Have a Great Day!

