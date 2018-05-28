Additions to Firefox’s health dashboard

At the beginning of the month I came back from my last few weeks of parental leave (thanks Mozilla!). While I was away Sarah Clements took over some Firefox Quantum release criteria work and I’m pleased to see that she managed to tackle everything well by herself.

Some of the major changes she made was to separate the Quantum criteria page into 32-bit and 64-bit. This simplifies the graphs and allows release stakeholders to see more clearly how one specific architecture is doing.

Quantum release criteria focused on Windows 64-bit

She also added the new release criteria for Firefox’s GeckoView efforts.

Android’s release criteria

To learn more you can visit https://health.graphics to see the changes.

If you would like to contribute visit https://github.com/mozilla/firefox-health-dashboard.