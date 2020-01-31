Join Mozilla’s new chat rooms
For over a decade Mozilla has been using IRC to publicly chat with anyone interested to join the community. Recently, we’ve launched a replacement for it by creating a Mozilla community Matrix instance. I will be focusing on simply documenting what the process looks like to join in as a community member (without an LDAP account/Mozilla email address). For the background of the process you can read it here. Follow along the photos and what each caption says.
If you have managed to get this far, Welcome to Mozilla’s Matrix! 😄
NOTE: If there’s an official page documenting the process I’m not aware of it. I will add it once it is published.