Join Mozilla’s new chat rooms

Armen Zambrano
Jan 31 · 2 min read

For over a decade Mozilla has been using IRC to publicly chat with anyone interested to join the community. Recently, we’ve launched a replacement for it by creating a Mozilla community Matrix instance. I will be focusing on simply documenting what the process looks like to join in as a community member (without an LDAP account/Mozilla email address). For the background of the process you can read it here. Follow along the photos and what each caption says.

This is the landing page. Read the participation guideline and click on the “Sign In” button
This image shows another sign in dialogue. Follow the sign-in button and see if any of the options works for me.
This image shows another sign in dialogue. Follow the sign-in button and see if any of the options works for me.
Follow the sign-in button. If none of the listed options in the next page works for you come back try “Create account”
Use one of the listed services or go back and create an account. Use the email address field only if you have an LDAP account (generally a Mozilla email address)
After you sign in you will get a system alert. You will need to accept the Privacy Notice and Terms and Conditions before you can use the service
Use the “Explore” button to find the room you’re interested in

If you have managed to get this far, Welcome to Mozilla’s Matrix! 😄

NOTE: If there’s an official page documenting the process I’m not aware of it. I will add it once it is published.

Armen Zambrano

Written by

Armen Zambrano

Follower of Christ writing web fullstack & automation solutions for Mozilla

Write the first response

Discover Medium

Welcome to a place where words matter. On Medium, smart voices and original ideas take center stage - with no ads in sight. Watch

Make Medium yours

Follow all the topics you care about, and we’ll deliver the best stories for you to your homepage and inbox. Explore

Become a member

Get unlimited access to the best stories on Medium — and support writers while you’re at it. Just $5/month. Upgrade
AboutHelpLegal