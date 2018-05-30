Go to the profile of Armen Zambrano
Neutrino: Deploying to Netlify

Neutrino is my preferred tool to kickstart a React app and Netlify is my preferred SPA deployment service.

Netlify makes it very easy to deploy your static sites, however, it needs some initial configuration.

You won’t find Neutrino as one of the tools listed in their docs, thus, adding some docs in here. We’ll see if my instructions are right and maybe ask them to include them in their docs.

When you create a new site you will connect your repository and you will be asked to fill in the following:

  • Branch to deploy: master // Selected by default
  • Build command: yarn build
  • Publish directory: build // Neutrino’s default

NOTE: I prefer yarn over npm .

In few minutes your site will be up and running. You won’t need to do anything else.

