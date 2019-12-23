Reducing Treeherder’s time-to-deploy

Armen Zambrano
Dec 23 · 2 min read

Up until September we had been using code merges from the master branch to the production one to cause production deployments.

A merge to production would trigger few automatic steps:

  1. The code would get tested in the Travis CI (10 minutes or more)
  2. Upon success the code would be built by Heroku (few minutes)
  3. Upon success a Heroku release would happen (less than a minute)
What steps happen before new code is deployed

If a regression was to be found on production we would either `git revert` a change out of all merged changes OR use Heroku’s rollback feature to the last known working state (without using Git).

Using `git revert` to get us back into a good state would be very slow since it would take 15–20 minutes to run through Travis, a Heroku build and a Heroku release.

On the other hand, Heroku’s rollback feature would be an immediate step as it would skip steps 1 and 2. Rolling back is possible because a previous build of a commit would still be available and only the release step would be needed .

The procedural change I proposed was to use Heroku’s promotion feature (similar to Heroku’s rollback feature). This would reuse a build from the staging app with the production app. The promotion process is a one-click button event that only executes the release step since steps 1 & 2 had already run on the staging app. Promotions would take less than a minute to be live.

This shows how a Heroku build on stage is reused for production.

This change made day to day deployments a less involved process since all deployments would take less that a minute. I’ve been quite satisfied with the change since a deployment requires less waiting around to validate a deployment.

)
Write the first response

Discover Medium

Welcome to a place where words matter. On Medium, smart voices and original ideas take center stage - with no ads in sight. Watch

Make Medium yours

Follow all the topics you care about, and we’ll deliver the best stories for you to your homepage and inbox. Explore

Become a member

Get unlimited access to the best stories on Medium — and support writers while you’re at it. Just $5/month. Upgrade
AboutHelpLegal