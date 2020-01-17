This post focuses on the work I accomplished as part of the Treeherder team during the last half of last year.

Some work I already blogged about:

Deprecated the taskcluster-treeherder service

The Taskcluster team requested that we stop ingesting tasks from the taskcluster-treeherder service and instead use the official Taskcluster Pulse exchanges (see work in bug 1395254). This required rewriting their code from Javascript to Python and integrate it into the Treeherder project. This needed to be accomplished by July since the Taskcluster migration would leave the service in an old set up without much support. Integrating this service into Treeherder gives us more control over all Pulse messages getting into our ingestion pipeline without an intermediary service. The project was accomplished ahead of the timeline. The impact is that the Taskcluster team had one less system to worry about ahead of their GCP migration.

Create performance dashboard for AWSY

I September I created a performance dashboard for the Are We Slim Yet project (see work in bug 1550235). This was not complicated because all I had to do was to branch off the existing Firefox performance dashboard I wrote last year and deploy it on a different Netlify app.

One thing I did not do at the time is to create different configs between the two branches. This would make it easier to merge changes from the master branch to the awsy branch without conflicts.

On the bright side, Divyanshu came along and fixed the issue! We can now use an env variable to start AWFY & another for AWSY. No need for two different branches!

Miscellaneous

Other work I did was to create a compare_pushes.py script that allows you to compare two different instances of Treeherder to determine if the ingestion of jobs for a push is different.

I added a management command to ingest all Taskcluster tasks from a push, an individual task/push or all tasks associated to a Github PR. Up until this point, the only way to ingest this data would be by having the data ingestion pipeline set up locally before those tasks started showing up in the Pulse exchanges. This script is extremely useful for local development since you can test ingesting data with precise control and having

I added Javascript code coverage for Treeherder through codecov.io and we have managed not to regress farther since then. This was in response that most code backouts for Treeherder were due to frontend regressions. Being able to be notified if we are regressing is useful to adjust tests appropriately.

I maintain a regular schedule (twice a week) to release Treeherder production deployments. This guarantees that Treeherder would not have too many changes being deployed to production all at once (I remember the odd day when we had gone 3 weeks without any code being promoted).

I helped with planning the work for Treeherder for H2 of this year, H1 next year and I helped the CI-A’s planning for 2020.

I automated merging Javascript dependencies updates for the Treeherder.

I created a process to share secrets safely within the team instead of using a Google Doc.