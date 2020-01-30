Web performance issue — reoccurrence

In June we discovered that Treeherder’s UI slowdowns were due to database slow downs (For full details you can read this post). After a couple of months of investigations, we did various changes to the RDS set up. The changes that made the most significant impact were doubling the DB size to double our IOPS cap and adding Heroku auto-scaling for web nodes. Alternatively, we could have used Provisioned IOPS instead of General SSD storage to double the IOPS but the cost was over $1,000/month more.

Looking back, we made the mistake of not involving AWS from the beginning (I didn’t know we could have used their help). The AWS support team would have looked at the database and would have likely recommended the parameter changes required for a write intensive workload (the changes they recommended during our November outage — see bug 1597136 for details). For the next four months we did not have any issues, however, their help would have saved a lot of time and it would have prevented the major outage we had in November.

There were some good things that came out of these two episodes: the team has learned how to better handle DB issues, there’s improvements we can do to prevent future incidents (see bug 1599095), we created an escalation path and we worked closely as a team to go through the crisis (thanks bobm, camd, dividehex, ekyle, fubar, habib, kthiessen & sclements for your help!).