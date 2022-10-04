Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Project Orion confirmed by CD Projekt Red

A follow-up to Cyberpunk 2077 has recently been revealed by CD Projekt Red; it is currently known as Project Orion. Project Orion will “push the Cyberpunk franchise farther and continue leveraging the potential of this dark future universe,” the developer tweeted in a statement on Tuesday.

The next three games in CD Projekt’s pipeline are based on The Witcher series, according to president and CEO Adam Kiciski in a video posted on YouTube, indicating that Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel is quite likely to happen in the future. The studio will create a new hub in Boston that will focus on Project Orion alongside its Vancouver branch dubbed CD Projekt Red North. He described the sequel as an ambitious title that will need expanding CD Projekt’s more than 1,200-person studio even further.

Orion is the codename for our upcoming cyberpunk game, which will advance the series and keep maximizing the potential of this grim future setting. pic.twitter.com/JoVbCf6jYZ

October 4, 2022 — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED)

A projected release date or any other information was not provided by CD Projekt Red.

Along with the information, Marcin Iwiski, joint CEO of CD Projekt, declared his intention to leave his position and seek the chairmanship of CD Projekt’s supervisory board. Iwiski claimed that the non-executive position would enable him to “stay active and engaged” as a significant stakeholder and to support the management board.

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in late 2020 in an infamous — and disastrous — state, so full of bugs and other performance issues that Sony Interactive Entertainment pulled it entirely off its PlayStation Store. According to Ars Technica, Microsoft also issued reimbursements, with the estimated cost of refunds and lost sales coming to at least $51 million. CD Projekt Red’s “Help Me Refund” program, separate from platform initiatives, cost the developer $2.17 million of the $51 million total. Still, it was likely an insignificant loss to CD Projekt, which made more than $560 million in revenue as of April 2021.

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077 two years ago, CD Projekt Red has been regularly updating the game. In addition to the updates, CD Projekt Red is constructing the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. 350 workers are reportedly devoted to the narrative-driven expansion, according to CD Projekt Red.

Phantom Liberty should be available in 2023.