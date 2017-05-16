What’s Happening with Me

Jack and I in 2006 at 164 South Park — Twitter’s first HQ.

I worked at Twitter for about six years. In that time, the service grew from zero people to hundreds of millions of people. Jack was the original CEO and when he returned I was very happy.

There’s something about the personality of a company that comes from the folks who start it. There’s a special feeling they bring with them. Jack coming back was a big step forward. And now, it’s my turn—I’m returning to full time work at Twitter starting in a couple of weeks! How this came about is kind of a crazy story but, it’s happening.

How It Happened

A few months ago, I sold the company I most recently founded. The deal did not require me to work at the company we sold to, but I’m the type of person who has to keep working. I’ve made a lot of connections over the years and one of those connections offered me a really sweet gig. I accepted! I had everything all worked out — and then it happened.

Twitter decided to relaunch the Friday afternoon tradition of Tea Time for employees in SF. Jack invited me to join him as “special guest” at this restart of an old tradition. When I stood next to Jack addressing the crowd of employees, I felt the energy, and I was overcome with emotion. I realized in that moment that Twitter was the most important work of my life.

While we were on stage, Jack asked me to come back to work at Twitter. People cheered. But I wasn’t really sure if he meant it. After Tea Time, we spoke privately and Jack told me that he really did — he wanted me to come back and work at Twitter. The company I co-founded, the service I co-invented. I was stunned, but I knew the answer.

What I’ll Be Doing

My top focus will be to guide the company culture, that energy, that feeling. This is where Jack, and Twitter’s inestimable CMO, Leslie Berland, feel I can have the most powerful impact. It’s important that everyone understands the whole story of Twitter and each of our roles in that story. I’ll shape the experience internally so it’s also felt outside the company. More soon.

I’m not replacing anyone at Twitter. Somebody mentioned I’m just filling the “Biz shaped hole” I left. You might even say the job description includes being Biz Stone. Ev said it best when I told him about this turn of events, “Well, you’re among the best in the world at being Biz Stone.” (I’ve worked with him for fifteen years so I recognize his compliments.)

My excitement at the chance to work on Twitter again with Jack, Leslie and the entire team around the world is over-the-moon. As I truly believe, and as I’ve written before, the Tweets must flow. Twitter has woven itself into the fabric of our global society. The world needs Twitter, and it’s here to stay. I’m so lucky that I get to step back in and help shape it’s future.

Biz Stone,

Co-founder, Twitter Inc.