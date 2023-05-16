The Dangers of Google’s .zip TLD

According to this Chromium bug report from 2016, unicode characters U+2044 (⁄) and U+2215 (∕) are allowed in hostnames, but do not get treated as forward slashes by the browser. Both of these unicode characters resemble the legitimate forward slash character U+002F (/).

If we craft a url like:

https://google.com∕gmail∕inbox@bing.com

it will direct the user to bing.com , as the U+2215 slashes are treated as part of the UserInfo portion of the url, instead of as the start of a path.

We can leverage this knowledge, and create a highly convincing phish of a legitimate .zip file with Google’s new .zip TLD.

Let’s use a Github code package as an example. If a user wants to download a copy of the open source software Kubernetes, they would visit the Github releases section and download the url from:

Let’s take the URL above, and replace all the forward slashes after https:// with U+2215 (∕) slashes, and add the @ operator before the v.1.27.1.zip.