Breaking News is shutting down

A note to our users

This is breaking news we hoped we’d never have to report. Our parent company, NBC News, has decided to shut down the Breaking News service at the end of the year. BreakingNews.com and the Breaking News app will stop providing updates and alerts on Dec. 31.

Our mission at Breaking News has been to help people and companies make smarter and safer decisions. For the last six years, we’ve been honored to serve you around the clock, and we thank you for your incredible loyalty.

Here are a couple ways you can help us. Our extremely-talented team is now looking for work, so please share this article with their names, roles and email addresses. We’d also love to hear how Breaking News has helped you over the years, and if you’re a company that’s relied on us, please let us know. Our email address is feedback@breakingnews.com.

Thank you for trusting us with Breaking News. We’re going to miss it.

— The Breaking News team