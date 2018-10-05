8 Days Without Push Notification Here’s What Happened

I never thought about my smartphone app’s push notifications. Either all of my apps default to the push notifications or I am clicking buttons without reading options. That being said, push notifications can be numerous if you think about how many apps you have on your phone. Facebook alone can send multiple notifications in a day. This can become overwhelming.

Jason Koebler, in his article “Turn Off Push Notifications,” wrote that he disabled many of the apps on his phone and has not looked back. Koebler states that turning off his notifications have allowed him to use his phone more intentionally.

It has been many years since my smartphone has been solely for the purpose of calls, text messages, and maybe one low-res game. I was late to the world of Facebook. I didn’t join the social media site until after finishing college. From there, it was a steady climb to countless social media apps (some stayed and some gone), multiple emails, productivity tools, and more; receiving push notifications from every one of them.

I have experienced being overwhelmed by my phone’s notifications. The constant beep of my phone because of events on my Google calendar drove me to develop the habit of bullet journaling. This helped the push notification anxiety, but it was not enough.

It never occurred to me to turn off some, or all, of my app’s notifications.

For 8 days the only notifications I received to my phone were from 4 apps related to my children’s school, Inbox by Google, my text messages app and my security alarm for my home. Turning off the abundance of apps on my phone showed how numerous my push notifications were in a day.

Feeling Rejection

On the first day of phone silence, I forgot that I had turned off the notification and felt a little pang in my heart when I occasionally looked down at my “dry phone,” seeing no messages from friends. I felt rejection! Notifications have turned into a way of feeling included, involved, and even loved. Push notifications have reprogrammed our minds to think we have not been forgotten. The apps that I did not turn off send so few notifications that my phone was pretty quiet. Of course the feeling was I’ll placed. I wasn’t being rejected or forgotten.

Apps Don’t Like Being Ignored

Almost instantly a few apps reminded me that I need to turn notifications back on so that I don’t miss any updates. None of my apps were as pushy as Koebler suggested in his post (thank goodness). Apps were designed to keep your phone in your hand, constantly. In an attempt to do more, and make us do more, I wonder if apps are keeping our fingers and brains too busy with checking notifications to do the work they are designed to help us accomplish.

Perspective

After the feelings of rejection, there was a lot of clarity! I wasn’t checking these apps very often and I was posting on social media less frequently. By day three my social media check-ins had been cut in half and by the seventh day, it was down to 1 or 2 check-ins per day per app, usually at the end of the day. Other apps I found I didn’t check at all. Why was this done for eight days, instead of a nice round seven? I forgot about the experiment, causing me to go one extra day without push notifications. When I did a check-in with my social media, news, and productivity apps I saw what Koebler experienced: only about 3 of the dozens of notifications that were waiting for me had anything to do with me, my profile, or from a family member I spoke to on a regular basis. Most of the notifications were to remind me someone else had posted something. I only opened and responded to the three.

It was nice to have a quiet phone for a few days. I didn’t activate the push notification on all of my apps on the night of that eighth day. When the first Snapchat and Google+ sounds came through I jumped; the notification was almost deafening.

There was one downfall to the 8 days: I missed some Facebook live recordings that I watch weekly because I forgot. There were missed opportunities to take part in live motivations discussions because I didn’t receive the notification.

All notifications aren’t bad or distracting. The use of your phone doesn’t have to be all serious and stoic.

Koebler states now his phone use is more intentional. There is another way to make your phone use intentional, without missing something worthwhile: make the use of the apps intentional.

Download apps that add value to your day and phone. On sites like Facebook and Twitter, follow accounts that post tools and things you could use to grow yourself. Nothing is wrong with pictures of your food or your children, but following too many accounts with such activity can turn your phone’s push notifications into a waste of time and nerves. Use your apps in a way that receiving notifications can add more value to your day and is a good use of your time. Now when checking those notifications you don’t feel guilty. Instead, you feel productive, encouraged, and enlighted.