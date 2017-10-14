Minute Maid Park a Pitcher’s Heaven in Game 1
But it can easily be their demise in Game 2.
The American League Champion Series could pivot on the performances of several. José Altuve or Aaron Judge, Luis Severino or Justin Verlander; if one of these, or any of several teammates, has a magical run or a horrible outing, their team’s fate could be decided. But there will be another asset at play in every single game this series which won’t be receiving any accolades for their impact: Minute Maid Park and Yankee Stadium.
In Game 1 there were five baseballs hit over 380 feet, a distance often considered to be long enough to leave an MLB stadium. Yet only one of those went out of play, Gregory Bird’s ninth inning blast off Ken Giles (which will be a fun matchup to watch for moving forward).
But the other four — baseballs hit 380, 397, 398, and 413 feet — all not only stayed in the park, but were all caught, as they were hit to the deepest part of Minute Maid Park — center field. Give credit to both center fielders — Aaron Hicks of the Yankees and George Springer of the Astros — for making the catches, but without Minute Maid Park’s deep fence, they wouldn’t have had a chance.
The irony of this is Minute Maid Park is one of the easiest stadiums to hit a home run in, as I wrote about earlier this season. The ballpark in Houston has some of the closest fences in both left and right field, but center essentially “balances the playing field.”
The extra fun part to think about here is the center field fence was brought in before this season, eliminating the infamous “Tal’s Hill,” the inclined slope where many center fielders had to go on a treacherous journey chasing down fly balls. The balls hit Friday may have not taken the outfielders up the hill, although the 413 foot shot by Hicks would have been close.
Note: Up until last season, the fence behind Tal’s Hill was an incredible 436 feet away from home plate.
Saturday may carry an entire different narrative. If some of those big shots are pulled — towards either foul pole — they will certainly be followed by a guy walking around the bases. In fact, baseballs don’t even have to be hit nearly as hard to still get out. What Minute Maid took from hitters (and helped pitchers) on Friday, it could flip the script on Saturday.
And the stadium intrigue won’t only remain in Houston. Yankee Stadium’s 314 foot right field fence is always welcoming for left-handed hitters who are able to elevate a pulled ball. The rest of the stadium isn’t as hitter-friendly, with an even deeper center field fence than Minute Maid.
It won’t always be how hard Yankees or Astros batters hit the ball in the ALCS, the outcome may often be determined by where they hit it.
On Friday there were five barrels hit in the game. Only one playoff game this season has had more — the AL Wild Card game, which had seven. The NL Wild Card game also had five, as did Game 1 of the ALDS where the Houston Astros hit five on their own. The scores in those games — AL WC: 8–4, NL WC: 11–8, ALDS Game 1: 8–2.
The score on Friday was 2–1, in which anybody who watched would have called it a pitcher’s duel. On another day, with a different park’s dimensions, the headlines would have been much different. Dallas Keuchel (and Masahiro Tanaka) can give thanks to the park known informally as the Juice Box.