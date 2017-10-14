Minute Maid Park a Pitcher’s Heaven in Game 1

But it can easily be their demise in Game 2.

The American League Champion Series could pivot on the performances of several. José Altuve or Aaron Judge, Luis Severino or Justin Verlander; if one of these, or any of several teammates, has a magical run or a horrible outing, their team’s fate could be decided. But there will be another asset at play in every single game this series which won’t be receiving any accolades for their impact: Minute Maid Park and Yankee Stadium.

In Game 1 there were five baseballs hit over 380 feet, a distance often considered to be long enough to leave an MLB stadium. Yet only one of those went out of play, Gregory Bird’s ninth inning blast off Ken Giles (which will be a fun matchup to watch for moving forward).

But the other four — baseballs hit 380, 397, 398, and 413 feet — all not only stayed in the park, but were all caught, as they were hit to the deepest part of Minute Maid Park — center field. Give credit to both center fielders — Aaron Hicks of the Yankees and George Springer of the Astros — for making the catches, but without Minute Maid Park’s deep fence, they wouldn’t have had a chance.

The irony of this is Minute Maid Park is one of the easiest stadiums to hit a home run in, as I wrote about earlier this season. The ballpark in Houston has some of the closest fences in both left and right field, but center essentially “balances the playing field.”

The extra fun part to think about here is the center field fence was brought in before this season, eliminating the infamous “Tal’s Hill,” the inclined slope where many center fielders had to go on a treacherous journey chasing down fly balls. The balls hit Friday may have not taken the outfielders up the hill, although the 413 foot shot by Hicks would have been close.

Note: Up until last season, the fence behind Tal’s Hill was an incredible 436 feet away from home plate.