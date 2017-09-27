To Commissioner Goodell

Dear Commissioner Goodell,

I truly hope that you read this letter as it is not an attack on you, the NFL, or the players associated with the league — it simply is some advice.

On this topic of the anthem I was very unsure of what the correct answer was until I read opinion after opinion after opinion on it, but then heck it hit me after reading the letter from Taya Kyle.

The letter is here: http://ijr.com/the-declaration/2017/09/984189-wife-american-sniper-chris-kyle-just-issued-major-challenge-nfl-every-player-read/

In her letter she said it the best — “We heal by loving each other and leading by example; showing people what is possible when we love each other just as we are and not only recognize our differences but celebrate them and look at how we can use them together to make us jointly better than our separate parts.

You were doing your part celebrating each other based on skills, talent and a joint vision without regard to color and religion. You were doing your part and we were doing ours. We showed up cheering and groaning together to [sic] as one. We talked in the concession lines and commiserated and celebrated our team together. Did it ever occur to you that you and we were already a mix of backgrounds, races and religions? We were already living the dream you want, right in front of you.”

In the past there were speculations that you would fine players for wearing 9/11 memorial cleats — whether it is true or not we know an NFL representative told Avery Williamson he would be fined. Why does this matter… because making threats and not executing them is just as bad as making the threats and actually implementing. You pinned players into a corner. What was wrong with this? You let it get too far. The answer should have been NO (I would love for the players to wear these cleats and commemorate this tragic event; however, the key to this is consistency). The NFL is not a political platform of any means — there should be stringent rules on what to wear, what to do, etc. Wearing cleats that do not follow the guidelines regardless of what they symbolize should not be allowed.

Now we move onto the anthem protest, this should have been cut immediately, Kaepernick should have been pulled aside and told no more of this. Why? Not because you don’t care about racial injustices, not because you don’t care about 9/11 victims and terrorism, because the NFL IS NOT A POLITICAL PLATFORM. IT IS A FOOTBALL LEAGUE WHO IS BI-PATISIAN REGARDLESS IF THEY PLAYERS OR YOU LIKE IT OR NOT. THE NFL HAS NO POLITICIAL OPINION AND SUPPORTS NO POLITICAL CANIDATES OR AGENDA. If Collin wants to go out and tweet, rally his teammates outside of the games and hit the streets please do! No one cares. We aren’t taking away your right to free speech, we simply aren’t giving you a platform to promote it on. The NFL isn’t a platform for politics — it never was and it never should be. So Rodger I hope that this makes sense to you and I hope that when you read this you realize how your ruling on these issues have actually been the cause of these problems. This easily could have all been prevented if you tightened the shoe laces earlier and stayed the hell out of politics.

You know what to do. FIX IT.

C.

To all: I am sorry if you think this is a harsh take but if one side isn’t going to be allowed to do something the other side shouldn’t be allowed to as well. We need a balanced system and by removing politics all together I think we will find that this is the best solution. I truly feel for those lost in 9/11 and those unjustly murdered. We all wish we lived in a world where these tragic accidents didn’t happen. God Bless.

Rodger if you’d like to contact me I follow you on twitter username : cc523273

Please DM me as I would love to talk about this issue if you have any questions.