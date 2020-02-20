LingoBlaster

Sudeep Chengappa
Feb 20 · 2 min read

LingoBlaster — I just came across this cloud based app that will rank videos in foreign languages. This app allows you to break the language barrier. LingoBlaster allows you to target and rank for the top 100 most popular foreign languages! This can triple your web traffic overnight!

Until now to rank your videos for multiple foreign languages, you had to create one new video for each language. You had to write the title and the description for that on your own or you had to hire a translator and after that upload each video to YouTube.

That process would take days… if not weeks… and it would be ultra expensive.

But don’t worry… what used to take weeks …will now take only seconds! And you don’t even have to upload new videos.

With only a few clicks LingoBlaster will be able to translate your videos in over 100 foreign languages and profit from this huge untapped market.

Your videos will start to rank for foreign keywords — and it is 100 times easier to rank for let’s say “Apple phone review” in German than in English… or in Bulgarian, Spanish, Portuguese, Cantonese, and all the other 100 languages featured!

Your video will stand out from your competitors because you will be the only one who will address to your viewers in their native languages… and because of that, your traffic will convert 10 times better!

With only 3 clicks you can translate all your videos and make them start ranking for foreign search-terms!

LingoBlaster uses YouTube API and will give you an unfair advantage over all the other videos.

You will just be using a YouTube feature that is in YouTube API and anybody can use it. The thing is that, nobody does that… because manually to translate your video titles and descriptions in 100 foreign languages is ultra expensive and a lot of work!

With LingoBlaster everything is automated, and there are no costs! After you get access , you can translate as many videos as you want! This is 100% white hat technique

The potential of LingoBlaster is extremely powerful. It gives you the ability to literally manipulate YouTube results in search. The ability to rank videos in foreign languages is one the most powerful traffic generating methods.

You can make the commitment to use this powerful traffic method only for the ultimate good of your customers.

