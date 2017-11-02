Psychological Baseball Statistics

pBA and SLB

A player hit the ball (Source)

Previously you have been able to read my article on Relative Pitching Strength (RPS), a statistic that I have created to evaluate the strength of pitchers on strong and weak hitters.

Today I have been working on two psychological statistics. The first one is the value of a hitter’s ability to successfully hit the ball if a team is having a deficit or a lead. The second one is, similar to SLG and OBP, the ability to turn loaded bases into runs.

To be honest, the idea for both resulted from me playing MLB — The Show 14 on Playstation 4, when being a player in career mode, I recognized that I have been a player who made a hit when my team (then the Oakland A’s) were leading. Also, and this was a skill to improve in the game, was there the ability to hit when there were runners on bases. So I asked myself if I can’t create statistics covering this psychological part of this beautiful game. And I can easily imagine how hard it can be for a hitter in the bottom of 9th for the team which is about to lose to hit the ball while it is easier if your team is leading in the bottom of the 8th.

pBA — psychological Batting Average

The first value maybe is, like batting average itself, not that important. Psychological Batting Average (pBA) only shows a hitters ability to hit the ball his team is leading or is having a deficit.

The Equation is simple:

pBA = (BA when deficit or tied) / (BA when leading)

Example: if a hitter is having a batting average of .300 during a deficit and a 0.250 during a lead, pBA is 1.200 and this is good. But a player who is having the values taken upside down will have a 0.800 and this is bad.

pBA probably can help a bench coach to decide which player should hit next if the team wants to keep a chance to win today’s game after being down. If this would be useful is another question and I have to warn that relying on BA as a statistic in baseball is naive.

Astros lead the game 1 for 0 against the Miami Marlins. (Source)

SLB — Slugging on Loaded Bases

My second statistic will come with current examples. We know OBP and SLG as values to determine a players true value for a team and to understand how good he’s hitting. But as mentioned above, I want to know if a player is good or better with bases loaded. The Slugging on Loaded Bases is having an eye on the bases and has to be applied every time a hitter is at bat and at least one base is loaded.

I’ve spent some time considering if I should include at-bat statistics to SLB, but decided to move away from this stat as it doesn’t say anything about how well a player can hit the ball in a way that it helps runners to advance. Then SLB will only consider runners already on the base and not the batter himself because he’s not the deciding factor when slugging. It’s all about runners on bases.

Bases loaded in Yankee Stadium (vs. Baltimore Orioles) (Source)

The equation is

SLB = (1B + (2x2B)+(3x3B)+(4xRBI) / (BL x 4)

1B, 2B and 3B stand for Single Advancement, Double Advancement and Triple Advancement. RBI is well-known among baseball fans and BL means bases loaded (from 1 to 3). So the maximum value for bases loaded is 12. The maximum value a player can have is 1.000!

So if a hitter hits a grand slam (homerun with all bases loaded), the result will be 1.000.

For a better illustration I have picked freshmade champion José Altuve of Houston Astros (congratulations to Houston by the way) who hitted several homeruns during the offseason. This begins with the series against Boston over the Yankees and closes with the Dodgers.

Against Boston Altuve was able to score 28 SLB-points and made 12, which is .430. With the Yankees as an opponent on the road to world series he was a bit better (.500) and then became far better against the Dodgers of LA. He made .660. So his success rate is 66% and his overall value is .530. This is, on my opinion, a good value and a good development from .430 to .660.

Conclusion

This stats doesn’t make OBP, SLG and OPS obsolete, because you still want to know how good a hitter is and Altuve is a good one (19th in 2017 postseason by OBP, 11th by OPS). And don’t forget that this value, SLB, only considers situations with loaded bases. On the other hand does SLB consider RBIs which ended up in a hitter taken out which happened to Altuve in the postseason. You may like to combine pBA and SLB to find out if a hitter is able to create runs even if the team is down or leading. Who knows. But this is baseball. The greatest of all games. A numbers game.