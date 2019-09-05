15 Years Of The Worst Ads On The NYC Subway

Mark Duffy
Sep 5 · 4 min read
NOTE: This ad was snapped in a station, but the campaign also ran inside cars.
Again, this poster was snapped in-station but also ran in cars.
Mark Duffy

Written by

Mark Duffy

Copywriter/Copyranter. My hockey wrist shot is better than yours.

Write the first response

Discover Medium

Welcome to a place where words matter. On Medium, smart voices and original ideas take center stage - with no ads in sight. Watch

Make Medium yours

Follow all the topics you care about, and we’ll deliver the best stories for you to your homepage and inbox. Explore

Become a member

Get unlimited access to the best stories on Medium — and support writers while you’re at it. Just $5/month. Upgrade
AboutHelpLegal