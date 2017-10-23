Witnessing History

As I drove to Wrigley Field one year ago today, I was well aware of what was on the line. It was thirteen years earlier that I was cheering the Cub as they were five outs away from clinching the NL pennant.

With a 3–1 series lead and Mark Prior on the mound, the party was ready to get rocking on Clark and Addison. We all know what happened in that awful eighth inning and we don’t need to relive that moment. There was a nervous hopefulness with Kerry Wood on the mound for Game 7, but the Marlins again shocked the baseball world and snatched the pennant form the Cubs. As Miami recorded that final out, Wrigley Field was so quiet, I could hear the Marlins players screaming in joy as the players streamed out of the dugout. I sat there with my head in my hands, stunned and what I had just experienced. Fans around me tried to comfort me, telling me that with Wood and Prior as our aces, the Cubs would make plenty of more postseasons and win that elusive World Series soon. It didn’t happen.

Thirteen years seemed like a lifetime ago. I parked my car on Irving Park Road and was trying to keep myself balanced. The Cubs took a 1–0 series lead against the Dodgers on a Miguel Montero grand slam that shook Wrigley Field to its foundations. The bats went cold and the Cubs lost the next two games against Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill. The bats still were M.I.A. against Julio Urias until a Ben Zobrist bunt sparked the Cubs’ offense. Behind a strong outing by Jon Lester and five runs driven in by Addison Russell and Javey Baez, the Cubs were once again one game away from the World Series. Before the game started, I felt I needed to ask for a little help from Mr. Cub himself. I stopped by his grave site and said a little prayer for our boys in blue.

The pitching matchup that night was Clayton Kershaw vs Kyle Hendricks. On paper, the matchup looked as it would favor the Dodgers, but Kershaw was known to lay some eggs in October and Hendricks was the ERA leader in 2015. As I got to my seats, the sounds of Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” was playing through the speakers. The crowd had an electric buzz and a confidence I had not seen since 2003. Loud and boisterous, the crowd began chanting Kershaw’s name from the moment he stepped on the mound. The Cubs struck immediately as Dexter Fowler hit a bloop ground rule double and Kris Bryant hit a single to right field to score Fowler. Anthony Rizzo came up to bat and lined a ball straight to Andrew Toles, who dropped the ball, putting runners at the corners. Ben Zobrist hit a sacrifice fly and by the time the inning was over, Kershaw had thrown thirty pitches. Those two runs were all that Kyle Hendricks would need. He put on one of the most impressive pitching clinics I had ever seen. Kyle gave up a leadoff single to Toles to start the game, and didn’t give up another hit until Josh Reddick’s eighth inning single. Rizzo and Willson Contreras each hit solo home runs and a Dexter Fowler double gave the Cubs a 5–0 lead. After Reddick’s single, Joe Maddon called for his closer Aroldis Chapman to record the five out save. Chapman immediately got out of the dreaded eighth inning with a double play ball and the Cubs were now three out from their first World Series appearance in 71 years.

Carlos Ruiz on first, Yasil Puig at the plate, Chapman on the mound, one out. My heart was pounding and I had to consciously remind myself to breathe. What happened next felt like an out of body experience. Puig hits a ground ball to Russell who turns a 6–4–3 double play to end the game. Wrigley Field erupted and I turned to hug my dad who had waited 71 years to see the Cubs finally make a World Series. We cried, we laughed, and we watched as the Warren C Giles Trophy was presented to Tom Ricketts on a makeshift stand on second base. Jon Lester and Javier Baez were named NLCS co-MVP’s and the players were celebrating on the field. As my dad I finally left Wrigley Field, we looked outside and saw the mass of humanity that had gathered outside the famous marquee. All these people happily celebrating, doing trust falls off of stop lights, crying tears of joy, and lots of singing and dancing.

My dad and I still talk about Game 6 all the time. I cannot tell you how many Cubs games the two of I have attended in our lifetimes, but we both agree there was never anything like Game 6. Thanks to three double plays and a Kyle Hendricks pickoff move, the Cubs faced the minimum number of batters in a game. No Dodger ever made it to second base. The crowd was loud and into the game from the first pitch to the last. I got to attend games 3 and 5 of the World Series. Both were incredible games to attend. I hopefully will see the Cubs win a World Series at Wrigley Field. Until that day comes, Game 6 will always be the greatest game I ever attended