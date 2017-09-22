Impossible Positions: Part 1

The quarterback position in football has come to be known as the most difficult position in sports to play. If you’ve read my writing from last week (The Silver Age of Quarterbacks) then you know I’ve got some thoughts on that, if you haven’t read it well there’s no time like the present friends.

For the next several weeks, I am going to go through the most difficult positions in sports to play. I am going to break down the value these positions hold, the mental aptitude needed, and the physical prowess that make these players gladiators among athletes, generals among soldiers, gods among mere mortals… or at the very least dudes among other dudes that have slightly easier jobs!

Each week I will reveal one of these positions, and debrief you on why I consider this to be of such importance. Without further ado, let’s begin our journey to discovering the titans of the tough:

QUARTERBACK:

I know I know, after all my talk and I end up starting with the pretty-boys? Well yeah, it’s a really hard position. Though it may not be the most physically demanding on a play-to-play basis, think beyond the conventional beliefs of a quarterback to the modern play caller.

Due to a decrease in offensive line play because of the CBA, the added need/ demand of movement skills and escapability has increased the physical nature of the position in recent years, just ask Russell Wilson. Add these new demands to the already overwhelming value of these guys and you will see they deserve their place on this list.

It is widely understood that if you don’t have a quality quarterback in the NFL you aren’t very good, here’s looking at you Cleveland. Conversely, take a look at the last Superbowl winning teams and their quarterbacks, it’s a veritable who’s who of future and borderline hall of famers. If that isn’t evidence enough then check out the quarterback contracts of late. Matthew Stafford just recently became the highest paid quarterback in the league, his contract is a five-year contract worth 135 million dollars that includes a 50 million dollar signing bonus, pays him 27 million a year, and guarantees him 92 million dollars. If you believe that you are worth whatever the market will pay you, I’d say the position is worth quite a lot.

Now to what really makes this position the most difficult, the mental ability it takes to succeed. In a recent interview Tom Brady told the football community that in a given year the Patriots can have up to 1,000, not a typo, pass plays. If you average that over a 16 week season it’s roughly 62 pass plays that can be run on a given week.

Now consider that before the snap the quarterback is also responsible for setting offensive line and running back protections, determining defensive strategies, establishing the mike linebacker, adjusting route concepts based on coverage, or checking to a new play all together if they don’t get the defensive look they thought they would, then potentially re-establishing the mike linebacker, and you’ve finally gotten to the snap of the ball.

After the snap all they have to do is read 6–8 moving players to determine the actual coverage the defense is running, and determine which of the four or five routes will most effectively beat that coverage within 3 seconds or else get pulverized by a 300-pound lineman. Consider that there is a slightly different requirement for each play in the playbook and that the defensive players are also professionals, and it is fairly clear why quarterback sits on this particular totem pole.

Quarterback is almost impossible to play well on a consistent basis, that’s why the NFL struggles to find 32 of them among America’s population. It’s like throwing a paper ball down a crowded hallway full of moving people into the small hole of the recycling bin over and over.

Come back next week for the next iteration of the most difficult positions in sports.