(Pandemic Side Eye)

Students Keep Telling Stories Despite the Pandemic

I am inspired today by the high school broadcast students and teachers who are finding a way to produce shows remotely.

I have watched over a dozen, and it is simply amazing to see kids using whatever means they have available to cover their suddenly-changed world. Are some being a little predictable? Of course. The initial efforts involve a lot of sweet we-miss-you-so-much content from teachers and/or admins. No harm, no foul…but no “news” either.

Norwood High School produced a new show on March 27 despite all the obstacles.

There are some moments of humor, some moments of introspection especially as seniors consider the events they have lost due to the virus.

Is there a right way or a wrong way to produce content during these days of uncertainty? Not really.

If you are a production class, you can keep on creating short movies, music videos, skits, whatever you normally do. We can all use some entertainment and diversion right now. The kids at West Ranch High School in California even found a way to use virtual anchors.

Jennifer Overstreet’s students at West Ranch HS created virtual anchors for their show.

If you are a journalism class, what an amazing opportunity to tell the stories of these times from your unique teen perspective. You get to be part of the “first draft of history” with your content. I have not seen one professional news feature about teenagers on the local or national news.

For teachers, there is still a lot of teaching to do. One note I think is worth pondering…try not to overload students right now. They are living something strange, something scary, something unpredictable. Piling on seems…wrong.

If it were up to me, and it is most definitely not, I would tell seniors who are fine with their grades right now, “Thanks, you are done. We will mail your diploma soon. Good luck with the rest of your lives.”

On the other hand, my current seniors have some stories left to tell. I plan to encourage them to do so. Our “Bay 11” podcast team figured it out, posting shows eight of the 12 days since the pandemic forced us to stay home. You can find them here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bay-11/id1291766796

My hope is that we all find ways to support our video (and audio) production kids, provide them a chance to share their stories, and preserve their work from this awful pandemic of 2020, so that some day, future generations will look back and hopefully say, “Wow, I am so glad we know how to prevent that from happening again.”