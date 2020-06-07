Time to Blow It Up?

Pandemic. A word I never even thought about six months ago.

Teaching remotely. A concept I had never really considered six months ago.

There are two phases of my long teaching career I will look back on some day if I survive the second one. For 37 years, there was “Pre-COVID,” and now there is “Post-COVID.”

For a Broadcast Journalism teacher, getting gear into our students’ hands, challenging them to find, shoot, write and edit news stories is our mission. Our reality. Every lesson plan I introduce to my first-year students is designed to arm them when they head into the field to actually cover stories. Then they come back and edit what they shot. So it is basically hands-on all the time. When I speak at the beginning of one of my classes, (I do not “lecture”) and I go more than 10 or 15 minutes, the students have physical reactions. I can see them squirming, twitching, anxious to “do” something, not sit and “hear” something…or in this case, hear me.

Then March of 2020 happened. I said goodbye to my kids as they wrapped up third quarter and left for spring break. Little did I know an evil, invisible, and deadly virus would throw the world for a loop. It began killing people, especially the elderly and the physically vulnerable. What a dark, awful, scary period.

As the virus is still claiming victims, and shows little sign of going away by the fall, I realize it is time for me to get serious about teaching again from my house, on my laptop. We all made it work during fourth quarter, but then again, did it work? Really? Or were we all so proud of ourselves for just getting something done with our classes remotely that only now, in the summer, can we process what really happened?

Here is what I did well during fourth quarter, as I look back: Nothing. I did not excel as an online teacher. I did not inspire my students much. Some of them, not at all. It was a dreary slog. I was thrilled like never before when it all ended a couple of weeks ago.

Teaching remotely…it’s a thing. All the cool kids are doing it.

Here is what my students did well: Tolerated me. Some of them worked hard to turn in projects. Some of them did not. They knew their grades could not go down, so you know…whatever. The projects that kids put time into really stood out because for most, shooting on a cell phone, and editing on a very basic, limited platform on their “device” was no thrill at all. Some of them opted for written work — which is something I left behind years ago — the dreaded “react and reflect on this topic” about journalism, because doing journalism right now is really hard.

My job is to fix this by late August in case we are not back in the classroom. My job is to prepare better, know what can and can’t be accomplished remotely, and start figuring out ways to engage my students, and make it a great first semester. This is no time to drop back and punt.

Remote teaching leads to remote learning. It happens all the time, and I know that. I just did not think it would ever happen to me. So lesson plans will be tweaked, new approaches will be incorporated, the grades will actually matter this time, although grades in my class are about as important as statewide testing…not so much. (No admins read this, I’m told) A Broadcast Journalism class is about the process of creating a meaningful video piece, learning something real each step of the way, taking on the challenge of telling a story fairly and accurately, and then, sharing it with an audience. The glory is in the story.

To be honest, we need to blow up whatever we are doing in education about every five or six years. Interpret “blow up” however you want. In a tech-based class like mine, it might be every three years the way things change. My videography comfort zone is still those old shoulder-mounted cameras with black-and-white viewfinders, but I had to adjust. I loved deck-to-deck linear editing, but I had to adjust. I enjoyed creating an actual television show, but I had to adjust.

That is the point, really. We all have to adjust now. We already started this past spring. The question is, are we going to keep adjusting to meet our students’ needs, or sit back and let the pandemic win again?