A Year After World Series Heartbreak, the Cleveland Indians Are Back and Better Than Ever

In last year’s postseason, the Cleveland Indians surprised baseball fans around the world by storming through the American League, sweeping the Red Sox in the ALDS and beating the Blue Jays in 5 in the ALCS, and taking a commanding 3–1 on the overwhelming World Series favorite Chicago Cubs. The bats of young stars Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez matched with the arms of ace Corey Kluber and shutdown relievers Cody Allen and Andrew Miller looked as though it would power the Indians to their first World Series title since 1948. Then… the Indians blew it. They couldn’t plate the tying run in the 7th inning during Game 5, the Cubs ran them out of the stadium in Game 6, mounting a 7–0 lead by the 3rd inning, and they couldn’t quite complete their Game 7 comeback in extras. The Indians were one game away from glory three times and somehow let it slip through their hands, on their home field. For a lot of teams, that cloud of failure hanging around in the dugout after such an excruciating loss would have derailed the next season. Being so close just to end up failing can crush many teams. But not this Indians squad.

The Indians came into this season with an almost identical roster from 2016, except for essentially swapping Mike Napoli for Edwin Encarnacion, getting Michael Brantley back from injury, and landing Jay Bruce in a trade later in the season (more on that later). The Indians front office took the ultimate bet on this team, seeing if they could take the next step to World Series champs on the strength of natural progression. A few months into the season, it looked as though the bet on this roster had failed miserably, as the Indians failed to recapture that magic they had as a squad during the 2016 postseason. Cleveland hovered around .500 for all of the first half of the season, in constant flux between leading the AL Central and trailing the upstart Minnesota Twins. The rotation sans Corey Kluber looked shaky at best and massively disappointing at worst and the lineup simply wasn’t producing enough offense to make up for it. On Wednesday, July 19, the Indians lost to the San Francisco Giants, falling to a mediocre 48–45, holding onto the AL Central lead by 0.5 game. The loss was their sixth in their past seven games. It would’ve been justified if Indians fans started smashing the panic button. The Indians just seemed like they couldn’t figure it out.

Until they did. I’m not particularly sure how, but this Indians squad seems to have an innate ability to turn it all the way up when they need to. It was evident in the postseason when the Indians went all scorched earth mode on the American League, and it became evident once again from July 21st onward.

(Seriously, Tito Francona, how do y’all do it? Do y’all have a switch in the locker room? A special button? Let me know, because whatever your team has I’ll need when semester exams roll around.)

The Indians ripped off a dominant nine game winning streak, powered by a ridiculous+40 run differential. Two weeks later, two days after acquiring slugger Jay Bruce, the Indians embarked on another winning streak, this one lasting 6 games with a +26 run differential. At the end of the second winning streak, the Indians stood at 66–52, 5.5 games up on the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead. Corey Kluber reached peak Cy Young level of pitching, striking out hapless batters left and right, and his rotation mates Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer also joined in Kluber’s strikeout binge. The Indians’ bullpen looked like the dominant unit baseball fans had grown used to. Edwin Encarnacion’s absurd power was on full display, Francisco Lindor played like a superstar SS with his bat and glove, and Jose Ramirez exploded into a MVP candidate. The Indians finally looked like the elite squad they were in 2016 and the league was put on notice. But what if I told you that this two week stretch where Cleveland exploded for two separate winning streaks a combined length of 17 games with a combined run differential of +66 wasn’t their most impressive stretch of the season?

22. Straight. Wins. Twenty two. 2–2. Seriously, the Cleveland Indians played 22 straight baseball games and won all 22. That’s really, really absurd. The win streak is the longest in American League history, and is technically the longest win streak of MLB history, as the Giants in 1916 had a tie 13 games into their streak. However, the MLB still recognizes the Giants’ 26 game win streak as the longest. You’re number one in my heart, Cleveland. During the win streak, the WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWindians ran through two playoff teams (Red Sox, Yankees) and brutally ended the Wild Card hopes of the Royals and the Orioles. During the win streak, the Indians sported a ridiculous +105 run differential, winning a whopping 14 games by 3 or more runs. During the streak, the Indians never went to extra innings and only had to win by a walk off hit once. Excluding their September 14th victory over the Royals where they trailed for 4 innings, the Indians only trailed after 4 innings. For 21 straight games, the Indians led for 185 of the 189 innings they played. That’s absolutely unheard of. Also during the streak, the Indians batted .306/.385/.552 (Batting average/On Base percentage/slugging percentage) as a team and the starting rotation sported an insane 1.77 ERA. The Indians hit 41 home runs during the streak while also only giving up 36 runs in return. Essentially, the Indians were damn near flawless on both sides of the ball from top to bottom of the starting lineup and rotation for 22 straight games. Unreal.

But wait, there’s more! During the win streak, Jose Ramirez strengthened his MVP candidacy by hitting .423/.462/.944 with 20 extra base hits (9 home runs) and only three strikeouts. Fellow young superstar Francisco Lindor was also on absolute fire, hitting .360/.427/.767 with 15 extra base hits (9 home runs), 20 RBI, and only seven strikeouts. The two stars were forced to pick up some slack due to the absence of Jason Kipnis, Michael Brantley, and later Bradley Zimmer. Also MIA during the majority of the win streak, Andrew Miller. He missed all but one game during the Indians’ 22 game win streak, yet his absence was hardly felt, given that Cody Allen and Tyler Olsen both lasted the entire streak without giving up a run. At the start of the winning streak, the Indians were only 4.5 games up in the AL Central race and sitting in 3rd place for the best record in the entire AL. At the end of the win streak, the Indians were a whopping 91–56, now 13.5 games ahead in the AL Central standings, and ahead of the Astros by one game for the best record in the American League. If the league was on notice after the Indians’ first two dominant win streaks, the Indians left the 22 game win streak with the fear of all of their possible playoff opponents at an all time high.

In a season that first looked as though the Indians couldn’t recover the same form they had in 2016, the Indians instead proved that they still could play at that level and then some. After losing the win streak against the Royals, the Indians still finished the season strong, going 11–4 to clinch both the AL Central title and the best record in the AL. With their lineup’s bats on fire and their pitching staff pitching lights out going into the postseason, I have my money on the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series, and you should too.