I Built an Android App, and I Don’t Even Code

For someone like me, who doesn’t write code for a living, creating even the simplest Android app can be a daunting proposition. Although I can cobble together an occasional PHP or Bash script, I’m completely out of my depth when it comes to developing anything meaningful. So building my own Android app has always been more of a pipe dream for me—until I stumbled upon Jasonette. In simple terms, Jasonette makes it possible to create a full-featured Android app using nothing but a JSON file. This still requires some basic coding skills, but putting together a JSON file is much more realistic than wrangling with Java or Kotlin code.

Jasonette comes with excellent documentation that makes it easy to learn the ropes. So it took me only a couple of weekends to master Jasonette’s basics and put together my first Android app. And I thought I’d share with you the fruits of my coding labor — the Tōkyō Taxi Lights app.

It’s a one-trick pony that shows five random photos of Tōkyō taxi lights taken by yours truly every time you launch it (you can also pull to refresh). Instead of a static JSON file, the app uses a simple PHP script that scans the directory containing photos and generates a JSON file on the fly.

At the moment, the app is available for download from the Tōkyō Taxi Lights page. The app is released under the GNU General Public License version 3, and the source code is available on GitLab.

Side-loading the app is not as straightforward as installing it from Google Play Store, but it’s not beyond the wit of man either. There are several reasons why I haven’t released the app on Google Play Store — at least not yet:

The app is still at a very early stage of development.

The app requires an infrastructure for serving images and the PHP script that generates a JSON file. Currently, I’m using a cheap hosting plan, but it’s not a sustainable and scalable solution.

Although the Google Play Store entry fee is nominal, I still don’t want to waste money on something I may or may not use.

In any case, feel free to install the app on your Android device as well as dissect, study, and fork the source code. And if you find a bug, make sure to file an issue at GitLab.