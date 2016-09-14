We Are No Fools: A Rational Response To Chris Hedges

I just read Chris Hedges piece in Truthdig about how the Bernie Sanders movement has utterly failed. His position is that the whole thing must have been a bait and switch designed to make us vote for a neo-liberal. I like Chris Hedges for many reasons, however he does seem to ignore truths that do not fit his narrative. I understand. He has a brand to protect based on cynicism and overt distrust of all things government. I share that sentiment as well but is everything shy of full blown Marxism part of some blood-fanged Orwellian beast of fascist tyranny looking to devour the poor?

I appreciate Chris Hedges for his activism and work to educate progressives. He is very astute in his observations of American fascism, but perhaps by unfairly dismissing the hard work of Sanders and his supporters who worked diligently and tirelessly through the hard fought campaign, he is merely being a political rebel for the sake of rebellion.

We’ve Only Just Begun

To complain that Bernie’s revolution has already failed seems a bit shortsighted. Ideas take time to develop, and revolutions are born from ideas. The American Revolution didn’t happen overnight, it took years to go from monarchy to enlightenment to armed resistance. Now that Bernie’s ideas are there and we know what the fixes are, we can bring our vision to fruition through non-violent resistance, political campaigning, and grassroots organizing. This was always the plan, even if Bernie had won.

Hedges is eager to declare Bernie a fraud because he chose to run as a Democrat despite the fact that current electoral law constrains third parties and places insurmountable barriers on them. This is why Sanders had to run as a Democrat to have a winning shot and boy, did he ever.

He took a bold progressive stance on economics, climate change and criminal justice and thrust them into the minds of the layperson who until then, had only consumed the swill of corporate media. The masses rose up, and declared new age. This is like the opening of Pandora’s Box. Once these ideas are let out, it is impossible to put them back inside.

No third party was ever able to do half as much and if one points to Jill Stein, she is a side effect of Bernie. She made her name in this cycle largely by riding Sanders’ coat tails and offering to be “Plan B” if he lost. In short, her popularity is due to Bernie running as a Democrat.

By forcing the progressive agenda into the homes of millions via mainstream news, he radically changed the vision of what was possible, and where we should be going as a nation. He opened the minds of millions to ideas that CNN, MSNBC and FOX would have ignored he’d he run independent or third party. But as a Democratic candidate with immense popularity, they had to talk about his populist ideas. That is the revolution.

The Dawning of Awareness

The Campaign of Bernie Sanders was never really about Sanders, it was about raising the political awareness of millions. I can’t count how many Supporters expressed how ignorant they were on the issue of Citizens United, the Trans Pacific Partnership, and economic injustice until Bernie ran for office. No one else linked Climate Change to national security in a presidential debate, and many people failed to make that connection until Sanders.

It is folly to ignore that although the Lakota Nation are the core of the civil disobedience in opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline, it is heavily shored up by those who now recognize the impact individuals have when they take action. It is because of this combined action that the federal government intervened on behalf of the Lakota nation. Sanders shook many of these Americans out of their apathy, including many now reading the works of Chris Hedges who were not before. That is the revolution.

Citizen Involvement In Government

Perhaps the biggest achievement of the Sanders campaign is that right now, hundreds of Sanders supporters are running for office. These people took Bernie’s call to action to heart and are now engaged with the process fully. It seems as though Chris Hedges is focused on the same thing most pundits did: the “multibillion-dollar extravaganza of our electoral Circus Maximus”, as he calls it. However, the underlying message was always to get millions of people involved in politics and now they are. That is a success.

Bernie extended an invitation to run for office, organize, and march in the streets. Now we have the likes of Zephyr Teachout, Justin Bamberg, Arik Bjorn, Pramila Jaypal winning primaries witrh his message. Hell, look at the roster of candidates in Our Revolution who are running for local and national office on Bernie Sanders’ platform. The Democratic Party is in fact changing right now from the ground up. A garden does not grow overnight and neither does political transformation.

Now, about this 501(c)(4). Our Revolution is not about Bernie, but the 70 candidates running to change things in their home states. If you look at the board of directors of Our Revolution, it reads as a who’s who of all star progressive leaders who are tacking very important issues.

Any donations to the organization must be disclosed to the public, must be made on behalf of the entity donating and are not tax deductible so any incentive to use Our Revolution as a tax write off is eliminated.They have calls to action on every issue Bernie raises so I sincerely doubt will be doing the evil bidding of Exxon-Mobil or greasing the wheels for Wall Street interests.

In fact, I suspect Hedges knows many of the board members pretty well because activist figures like Jim Hightower, Lucy Flores, Larry Cohen, and Catalina Velasquez are on the same side of many issues as Hedges. Hell, Hightower even writes for Hedges’ magazine Truthdig.

Is Chris really asking us to believe that progressive stalwart Nina Turner, who publicly withdrew her endorsement of Clinton in an act of what some called career suicide, is involved in some scheme to keep a 74 year old senator in the senate for life? Hasn’t he already done that on his own? I find this intellectually dishonest. Either Hedges doesn’t know much about Our Revolution or he is deliberately misleading his readers for the sake of maintaining his image as an intellectual radical.

As for Our Revolution being just another charity, is Hedges even aware that so far, Our Revolution has engaged in awareness and action campaigns for both the Dakota Access oil pipeline protest and the anti-TPP actions? That is the revolution.

Off-Shoot Movements

Another organization, Brand New Congress has risen from the ashes of the Sanders campaign, staffed by former Sanders aids and workers. Their mission is nearly identical to Our Revolution and by having two major organizations continuing the work of Bernie Sanders, we will most definitely see a new kind of American politics, inspired by the one and only Bernie Sanders.

Let us not ignore Democracy Spring, a movement to get money out of politics. While they began in 2010, they are very much staffed by Bernie supporters who were not engaged politically before. The stories I heard from most of these volunteers included being brought to the movement through the Sanders campaign.

Most of the Sanders delegates are also running for office, holding positions within the Democratic or Green Party, or working on progressive campaigns around the country. Many have flocked to engage in non violent resistance with the Lakota as well. That is the revolution, Mr. Hedges.

Pushing Clinton Left

Despite her sweet talk during the primaries, Clinton is still the neo-liberal she’s always been and will do everything she can to push us into more wars and help enrich the elite at the expense of the working class. On this, I’m with Hedges. By putting strong progressives in congress and running for office ourselves, we can block Clinton from enacting her plans. This is the job of our congress anyways, right?

I am certain that Clinton will win by hook or by crook, but we are on to her. If left unchecked, she will surely do the bidding of the military industrial complex and fight for the corporate interests that fuel her. But she is not unchecked. she is widely recognized as corrupt within her own party and when the Sanders Democrats win their races, we will have a bigger check to her power in place. It may take time, but we will also be applying constant pressure on Clinton until we achieve our goals.

Not all who will vote for her are fully on board the Clinton train. Mostly they’re against Trump. I know many activists who are strategically voting Clinton only as a checkmate to Trump and plan on fighting Clinton once she is in office. When the election is won and we put it behind us, these progressives will gather with those of like mind and they will dissent in acts of civil disobedience and non-violent action just as they did before this election.

We now have countless allies and Chris Hedges should be thanking Sanders because Bernie achieved what no one else has been able to do — he lit a fire in the belly of those who were previously disengaged from the process and has brought millions to the cause of social, environmental and economic justice.

Yes, it is likely that there will be a new Trump down the road that is far more clever, intelligent and vile. At the same time, by allowing Trump to win now, we insure that our uphill battle will crash upon the ideological brick wall of a truly fascist Republican administration. In short, we must focus on stopping the bigger present danger (Trump) before taking on the next threat (Hillary).

Would a Trump administration, filled with Trey Gowdy, Paul Ryan, Ted Cruz, and Mike Pence ever budge on the Dakota Pipeline, Private Prisons, or $15 minimum wage like the Democrats did? Hell no. And that is why the Democratic Party is still the best shot for lasting change on our own terms until we can change election laws.

Hillary is bound to some degree by the Democratic Platform and while she cannot be trusted, her party is more aligned with our progressive idealism. It is in that space between Clinton’s promises, and the will of the progressive Democrats that we can do our work. Through acts of massive non violent resistance armed only with social media, we can force these issues into the spotlight and shame Democrats to action and force Clinton’s hand. With mounting public pressure and the indomitable will of citizens standing united against tyranny, we will win. That is the revolution.

When everything is accounted for, it seems that on many levels, Bernie Sanders was immeasurably successful in transforming the politics in the U.S. Thank You, Bernie.