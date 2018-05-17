Dear MacOS: stop forcing yourself on me

Dear MacOS,

I love you very much. But why did do you seem to be growing being an annoying old hag? Did you look to much to your brothers? Trust me, there is little to look up to. Questions, dialogs and bugs that interrupt my workflow and ruin my precious train of thought are what you have become.

You knew what was right for me. So to help you, i’ve kept some records of your behavior. I hope some introspection will help you become a better OS.

Some account services will not be available until you sign in again.

Please don’t open the iCloud window when opening system preferences. I don’t want to type in the password. Well… i did a few times but i forgot it. There where about three different passwords i needed to type in and i lost track. In fact, i don’t think it’s that important at all. Just don’t ask me this please, i’ll try in a month or so. I’m fine with the half state we’re in now. This behavior was the last straw and now i have to use Medium, which was not my plan for today.

Try the new Safari — Fast, energy efficient, and with a beautiful new design.

I know you’re running a new browser, but i’ll never use this probably, because i care about speed primarily and therefore choose Firefox or Chrome. All your designs were beautiful.

Welcome to macOS High Sierra — Take a quick tour to see what’s new.

I know i’ve just installed High Sierra. I really don’t want to be bothered with what’s new. My main reason to update is speed and security. The other stuff i take for granted because you’re an adult and the most advanced in the world anyway. I know that already.

Analytics — Help Apple and app developers improve their products and services automatically.

I’ve answered already a few times that i don’t want to share analytics. I don’t want to be bothered with dialogs and i’m generally not helpful. Why do you keep doing so every update? Isn’t it obvious what needs to improve yet?

Sign In with Your Apple ID [sic] To set up iCloud, enter the password for…

I know i have an AppleID somewhere, but it’s laying somewhere in the drawer i can’t reach right now. I’ve got other things on my mind. So please stop asking me about it. This was an OS upgrade, you already had it. Don’t ask me for things you already have.

The server gave an error during download: 503 Service Unavailable. Service Unavailable.

I know you have a hard time doing things on the internet. So hard that you talk to me with 503 codes and other words. I can’t understand you when you speak in code. I’m a human, you’re a machine. You understood me so well, but it seems to be that i just wanted to understand you, instead of the other way around.

You have 2 untitled TextEdit documents. Do you want to review these documents before quitting?

I know i’m working on a few documents when i need to reboot. Sometimes 10, sometimes a few dozen. Those are reminders. Do i really have to dig though my mind and see what each of them is about? Are you asking me to kill your friend TextEdit so it shows the notes i made next time, without reviewing each of them? Or do you now suffer from amnesia? I’ve got more important things to do than reviewing those scribbles that live in the task bar for a few months now.

Updates Read to Install — Some apps could not be updated automatically.

I know that you want to tell me things, and your affection is getting out of hand. Every day you tell me more about the glorious world of interruptions. Sometimes there are two messages, sometimes three! I’m not forgetting you, i’m right here. You don’t have to talk to me to get my attention, you already have it for something more important: doing things i want.

The iPhone could not be synced because the connection to the iPhone was reset.

I know you try not to come off as scary, but it seems you’re being acquainted with some sinister types that talk in code language. I have not pushed any reset button.

— space intentionally left blank —

I know i should not complain to you too much, but could you please show my mouse when i move it around? You don’t have to be shy and try to hide the cursor behind windows.

Your Apple ID and phone number are now being used for iMessage and FaceTime on a new iPhone. — If you recently signed into “iPhone of” you can ignore this notification.

I know you try to help me prevent theft, but why do you do so in such a roundabout way? I know that i’m signing into another phone when i’m signing into another phone. What are you trying to tell me really? What if it’s not me? Do i have to click OK then too? That just isn’t fair at all! I’m not okay with that.

You are attempting to connect to the server “nas”. — Click Connect to continue.

I know i’m trying to connect to a server “nas” when i’m trying to connect to the server “nas” by hitting enter on the connect window. Why do you tell me when i already told you?

Update Apple ID Settings — Some account services will not be available until you sign in again.

Update Apple ID Settings — Some account services will not be available until you sign in again.

Update Apple ID Settings — Some account services will not be available until you sign in again.

I know you want something from me, but please stop bothering me. You’re even trying to hide what would be my reward anyway, and i can only do one thing… click “coming to hate you”, ehm, “view”.

MacOS: stop forcing yourself on me! Please become yourself a little bit more and let us flourish. You already know what i want.

Regards,

Elger Stitch