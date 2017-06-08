Growing Value

This is a picture I took the last time I lived in Brooklyn. It felt appropriate here. 😁

Have you ever been having a really bad day? Nothing is going right. The hot water was out when you woke up in the morning, your shoes won’t stay tied and are rubbing against your heel with every step, and you can’t get your code to past your unit tests. And then, as you’re trudging through that day, waiting for it to be over, hoping that the next day will be a little better, someone comes along and says “Hey! I just wanted to say you’ve been doing a great job lately.” Your whole day changes. The clouds may not part, but they get a little thinner, a little less grey, and a bit of sun peeks through. You’re grateful to that person for just seeing you. That’s how I felt after Yancey Strickler and I had a chat at TED.

I was sitting down watching what I thought was a previous years session with Shonda Rhimes (P.S. it wasn’t), when Yancey sat down next to me. It wasn’t a completely random encounter, as we’d communicated via the TED app previously. We chatted about all manner of things, including careers, which gave me an opportunity to share what leadership means to me. In that talk, Yancey showed me that he saw me, saw value in me, and more importantly, he believed in me. At the end of our talk, he asked me to come interview at Kickstarter for a leadership role.

I had my share of doubts about taking the interview. Though I was getting daily recruiter emails, I was ignoring them, because I had no thoughts about leaving Slack. Nobody thinks about getting off a rocketship. Despite those doubts, I was also excited to go to New York and visit with the Kickstarter team. If they were like Yancey, it would be a great time. When it came time to make the decision to go, I recalled the words of one of the wisest people I know: “you always take the interview.”