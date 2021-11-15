New generation next to covid19.

Hello everyone Sfoozzy here , I wish you a blessed and successful week !!

Having talked and raised the issue of Advantages and Disadvantages Of a Smartphone daily use.

I see paramount importance in having a distance learning topic in the digital world and are we mentally

?and are we mentally and mentally ready to accept the educational losses our children are experiencing

Yet ,once it is a whole generations future. can humanity provide an answer and be able to support

generations who have lost the warm home they are used to called the “school”?

Are we ready to live and procced next to COVID19 ?

Are we gona be able to do the whole thing that we did before the same way ?

Is our children is ready for this huge change ?

Now I think about it more ,can an older person deal with high frequency changes in the way we have gone through and continue with his life normally ?

